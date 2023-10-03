Insider Sell: Merilee Buckley Sells 1,670 Shares of Etsy Inc

On October 3, 2023, Merilee Buckley, Chief Accounting Officer of Etsy Inc (

ETSY, Financial), sold 1,670 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Etsy Inc, which we will delve into later in this article.

But first, who is Merilee Buckley? Buckley is the Chief Accounting Officer at Etsy Inc, a global marketplace for unique and creative goods. Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and it's committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Buckley plays a crucial role in ensuring the financial health and transparency of the company.

Etsy Inc is a vibrant online marketplace that connects millions of buyers and sellers across the world. The company offers a wide array of goods from handmade pieces to vintage treasures. In a time of increasing automation, Etsy offers a platform for creativity and human connection.

Now, let's turn our attention to the insider trading activity at Etsy Inc. Over the past year, Buckley has sold 1,670 shares in total and purchased 0 shares. This is part of a larger trend at Etsy Inc, where there have been 44 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

The insider's recent sell occurred when Etsy Inc's shares were trading at $62.94, giving the company a market cap of $7.73 billion. This sell-off by the insider may raise questions about the company's current valuation.

According to GuruFocus Value, Etsy Inc's stock is currently priced at $62.94, while its intrinsic value is estimated to be $184.97. This gives the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.34, indicating that the stock is possibly a value trap. Investors should think twice before investing.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by the insider, coupled with the company's current valuation, suggests that potential investors should exercise caution. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

