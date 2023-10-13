Unraveling the Dividend Story of AT&T Inc

A Comprehensive Analysis of AT&T Inc's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

AT&T Inc(

T, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on 2023-11-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-06. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into AT&T Incs dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

A Brief Overview of AT&T Inc

AT&T Inc's revenue is majorly driven by its wireless business, accounting for about two-thirds of its total revenue. As the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, the company connects 70 million postpaid and 18 million prepaid phone customers. Other revenue streams include fixed-line enterprise services, residential fixed-line services, and a notable presence in Mexico. The firm also holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV.

1710233479771324416.png

AT&T Inc's Dividend History

AT&T Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The chart below provides a visual representation of the company's annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1710233501233577984.png

Understanding AT&T Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

AT&T Inc currently boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 7.47%, indicating an expectation of steady dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate stands at -18.50%, which increases to -7.60% over a five-year horizon. The past decade sees an annual dividend per share growth rate of -1.10%.

Considering AT&T Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of AT&T Inc stock as of today is approximately 5.03%.

1710233527343120384.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of AT&T Inc's dividend can be evaluated by examining its dividend payout ratio, which stands at 0.00 as of 2023-06-30. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns.

AT&T Inc's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

AT&T Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate indicate a strong revenue model, despite a -13.60% per year average increase that underperforms approximately 89.28% of global competitors.

Conclusion

AT&T Inc's consistent dividend payment record, coupled with a robust growth trajectory and good profitability prospects, make it a compelling choice for investors seeking steady dividend income. The company's low payout ratio further strengthens the sustainability of its dividends. However, investors should also consider the company's underperforming revenue growth rate relative to global competitors. Ultimately, the decision to invest should be based on a comprehensive evaluation of the company's overall performance and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

