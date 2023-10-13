Assessing the dividend history, yield, growth rates, and sustainability of McCormick & Co Inc ( MKC Financial)

McCormick & Co Inc(MKC) recently announced a dividend of $0.39 per share, payable on 2023-10-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-06. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into McCormick & Co Incs dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does McCormick & Co Inc Do?

In its more-than 130-year history, McCormick has grown to become the leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings. Beyond end consumers, McCormick's customer base also includes top quick-service restaurants, retail grocery chains, and other packaged food and beverage manufacturers. And its reach is global, with nearly 40% of sales generated beyond its home turf to include 150 other countries and territories. In addition to its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Old Bay, Zatarain's, Thai Kitchen, Frank's RedHot, French's, and the Cholula brand.

A Glimpse at McCormick & Co Inc's Dividend History

McCormick & Co Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1984. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis.

McCormick & Co Inc has increased its dividend each year since 1985. The stock is thus listed as a dividend aristocrat, an honor that is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 38 years.

Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down McCormick & Co Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, McCormick & Co Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.36% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.40%. This suggests an expectation of increase dividend payments over the next 12 months.

McCormick & Co Inc's dividend yield of 2.36% is near a 10-year high and outperforms than 51.34 of global competitors in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, suggesting that the company's dividend yield stands out as an attractive proposition for income investors.

Over the past three years, McCormick & Co Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 9.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 9.40% per year. And over the past decade, McCormick & Co Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 9.10%.

Based on McCormick & Co Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of McCormick & Co Inc stock as of today is approximately 3.70%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-05-31, McCormick & Co Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.59.

McCormick & Co Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks McCormick & Co Inc's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-05-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. McCormick & Co Inc's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and McCormick & Co Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. McCormick & Co Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 5.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 53.42% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, McCormick & Co Inc's earnings increased by approximately -1.30% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 61.77% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 2.60%, which underperforms than approximately 58.97% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Given McCormick & Co Inc's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, and a payout ratio that suggests the company retains a significant part of its earnings for future growth, it presents an attractive proposition for income investors. However, the company's growth metrics indicate a mixed picture, with underperformance in certain areas relative to global competitors. Therefore, investors must carefully consider these factors before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.