On October 3, 2023, Jennifer Newstead, the Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc ( META, Financial), sold 670 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Meta Platforms Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Jennifer Newstead is a key figure at Meta Platforms Inc, serving as the Chief Legal Officer. She plays a crucial role in the company's legal affairs and strategic decisions. Her insider trading activities, therefore, provide valuable insights into the company's internal perspective on its stock's value.

Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook Inc, is a global technology company that builds products to connect people and businesses. The company's primary products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Meta Platforms Inc has a market cap of $784.27 billion.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 25,952 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale of 670 shares is part of this larger trend.

The insider transaction history for Meta Platforms Inc shows a clear trend towards selling. Over the past year, there have been 76 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading for $304 apiece. This gives the stock a price-earnings ratio of 35.52, which is higher than the industry median of 20.19 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This could be another indication that the stock is overvalued.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock is modestly undervalued. With a price of $304 and a GuruFocus Value of $338.68, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.9.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sale and the overall trend of insider selling at Meta Platforms Inc could be a cause for concern, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that it is still modestly undervalued. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider trading activities and other market indicators to make informed investment decisions.

