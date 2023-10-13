Star Bulk Carriers Corp's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 15% Surge in Just 3 Months

Star Bulk Carriers Corp (

SBLK, Financial), a leading player in the transportation industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap stands at $2.08 billion, with its stock price currently at $20.16. Over the past week, the stock has gained 2.14%, and over the past three months, it has seen a substantial increase of 15.37%. The company's GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, is currently at $18.48, compared to $22.13 three months ago. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued, compared to being modestly undervalued three months ago.

Company Overview

Star Bulk Carriers Corp operates in the transportation industry, providing seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels, which are used to transport bulk commodities such as iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. It owns a fleet of vessels that consists of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Panamax, and Supramax. The company generates revenues through the voyages it carries out.1710296523662688256.png

Profitability Analysis

Star Bulk Carriers Corp has a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a strong profitability profile. The company's Operating Margin stands at 28.13%, better than 87.22% of its industry peers. Its ROE is 8.68%, better than 50.7% of its competitors, while its ROA is 5.13%, outperforming 61.36% of its industry peers. The company's ROIC is 6.81%, better than 61.11% of its competitors. Over the past decade, the company has been profitable for five years, better than 26.67% of its industry peers.1710296542901960704.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating strong growth prospects. Its 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 16.90%, better than 76.04% of its industry peers. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 19.50%, outperforming 89.15% of its competitors.1710296559670788096.png

Major Holders

The top three holders of Star Bulk Carriers Corp's stock are

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio), holding 25.26% of the shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.95% of the shares, and Michael Burry (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.18% of the shares.

Competitive Landscape

The company's main competitors within the same industry include SFL Corp Ltd(

SFL, Financial) with a market cap of $1.51 billion, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd(ZIM, Financial) with a market cap of $1.11 billion, and Danaos Corp(DAC, Financial) with a market cap of $1.31 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Star Bulk Carriers Corp has shown strong performance in terms of stock price, profitability, and growth. The company's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, and its profitability and growth ranks are impressive. The company's major holders include renowned investors, and it operates in a competitive landscape. Despite the challenges, Star Bulk Carriers Corp has managed to maintain a strong position in the market, making it a stock worth watching.

