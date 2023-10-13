Dividend Aristocrats Face Off: 3M Vs. Target

Known for their steadfast commitment to delivering value to shareholders, 3M Co. ( MMM, Financial) and Target Corp. ( TGT, Financial) are heavyweight contenders in the world of Dividend Aristocrats.

3M's unparalleled record of consecutive dividend growth and a generous forward dividend yield of 6.65% make it a formidable player in the income-oriented investment arena.

While Target excels in quality, affordability and customer-centricity, 3M's broader diversification and adaptability to evolving market trends give it a slight edge.

In this clash of dividend titans, 3M emerges as the stronger contender, offering substantial value, innovation and long-term growth prospects to savvy investors.

3M: An elite Dividend Aristocrat

One of 3M's ( MMM, Financial) standout fundamental strengths is its exceptional dividend history. With 64 consecutive years of dividend growth, the company is part of the elite group of Dividend Aristocrats called Dividend Kings. The current forward dividend yield of 6.65% is especially appealing in a low interest rate environment.

To ensure constant growth, 3M strongly emphasizes operational excellence. This includes ongoing efforts to improve efficiency, streamline operations and optimize the supply chain. The company's focus on operational excellence is critical to its fundamental strength.

By reducing costs through restructuring actions and supply chain optimization, 3M enhances its profitability and ensures it remains competitive. These efficiency improvements can translate into higher margins and, consequently, higher returns for shareholders in the long run.

3M's strategic priorities also provide a roadmap for long-term value creation. Among these priorities, the spinoff of its health care business stands out. This strategic move demonstrates the company's focus on unlocking value for shareholders.

By shedding non-core assets and focusing on its core businesses, 3M can allocate resources more effectively. The spinoff allows the company to sharpen its strategic focus and invest in areas with higher growth potential. Further, the proactive approach to addressing litigation, such as the agreement to resolve water systems claims, mitigates legal risks and enhances the company's reputation.

Moreover, 3M's diversified product portfolio spans multiple industries, including automotive, health care, electronics, and consumer retail. This diversification is a fundamental strength that provides resilience against economic fluctuations. In the long term, 3M can benefit from its diversified portfolio in several ways.

First, it can adapt to changing market dynamics by allocating resources to segments with higher growth potential. For example, the trend toward auto electrification represents a significant opportunity for 3M to leverage its expertise in electronic materials and components.

Second, diversification minimizes the company's reliance on a single industry or region. This reduces the impact of market-specific downturns, ensuring stable revenue streams over time.

Regarding expansion, 3M's global reach is a fundamental strength that positions it to capture growth opportunities worldwide. While the company may face challenges in certain regions, its international footprint allows it to adapt to regional trends and capitalize on emerging markets. Despite temporary headwinds in regions like China, 3M's long-term outlook remains positive. As economic conditions improve and market demand recovers, the company can tap into the growth potential of emerging markets.

Looking forward, 3M's substantial investment in research and development, equivalent to 5% to 6% of its revenue, positions it at the edge of technological advancements. In the long run, this focus on innovation allows the company to capitalize on emerging trends and industry shifts.

For instance, as the world transitions toward sustainability, 3M's focus on climate technology and sustainable packaging can drive growth and align with evolving consumer preferences. Moreover, innovation-driven growth ensures the company remains competitive in high-demand sectors like industrial automation, where its expertise in material science and digital solutions can play a pivotal role.

Moreover, 3M's ability to adapt to changing market trends is a fundamental strength that ensures its relevance and competitiveness. For example, it successfully navigated the shift in consumer spending patterns during the Covid-19 pandemic, pivoting from discretionary to staple products like personal protective equipment.

In the long term, this adaptability will remain a critical asset. As markets evolve, 3M can quickly adjust its product offerings to meet new demands. This agility mitigates risks associated with economic uncertainties and positions the company to seize emerging opportunities.

Finally, in addition to 3M's singificant undervaluation compared to its fair value, its solid free cash flow will continue to support its elite dividend distributions to investors.

Target: Delivered impressive consecutive dividend growth over five decades

Target's ( TGT, Financial) specific strengths in dividend payments, quality and sustainability are supported by the fundamentals that it has established itself as a retail powerhouse with a robust track record of delivering value to shareholders and customers.

To begin with, Target boasts an attractive forward dividend yield of 4.12%, making it an enticing choice for income-oriented investors. This figure showcases the company's focus on returning value to shareholders through regular dividend payments.

The retailer's most remarkable feat is its 54-year streak of consecutive dividend growth. This achievement signifies the company's unwavering dedication to providing consistent returns to its shareholders, even amid economic fluctuations and market challenges.

Over the past five years, Target has exhibited an impressive dividend growth rate of 11.66%. This growth rate highlights the company's focus on enhancing shareholder wealth by consistently increasing dividend payouts. Also, Target's payout ratio stands at a prudent 59.34%.

This ratio indicates the company allocates a substantial but reasonable portion of its earnings to dividend payments while retaining ample capital for reinvestment, debt reduction and strategic initiatives. This balance (near 40% retention ratio) is critical for long-term financial stability.

In terms of resilience in the face of challenges (inflation and the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance), Target's second-quarter results signified its exceptional performance. Despite softening sales trends in the early part of the quarter, the company's operating income expanded by over $800 million year over year. As a result, Target's earnings per share for the first half of the year reached $3.86, marking a remarkable 50% increase compared to 2019 (pre-Covid levels).

Target has also established a set of operational strategies that align with its core values of quality and customer-centricity. First, the company recognizes the importance of consistently stocking products to meet customer demand. This focus on availability contributes to the quality of the shopping experience and customer satisfaction.

Secondly, in an environment where consumers are increasingly price-sensitive, Target focuses on affordability. This value-driven approach ensures that customers receive quality products at competitive prices, further enhancing the company's reputation for quality.

Further, Target leverages the proximity of its stores to its customers, allowing for efficient order fulfillment, including popular services like drive-up. This strategy enhances customer convenience and reinforces the company's focus on delivering an inspiring guest experience.

Lastly, Target's investments in its brand portfolio and key national brand partnerships, such as Ulta Beauty ( ULTA, Financial), Levi's ( LEVI, Financial), Apple ( AAPL, Financial) and Disney ( DIS, Financial), reflect its dedication to offering high-quality products and driving customer loyalty. The company's investment in supply chain enhancements, including sortation centers, has improved efficiency and in-stock levels, supporting the quality of customer experiences.

Source: Target earnings infographic

Takeaway

In the battle of dividend kings, 3M emerges as the stronger contender due to its exceptional dividend history, focus on operational excellence and diversified product portfolio. With an impressive 64-year streak of consecutive dividend growth and a forward dividend yield of 6.65%, the company provides substantial value to income-oriented investors, competitive with the prevailing 4.75% yield on 10-year Treasuries. Moreover, its strategic priorities, global reach and dedication to innovation position it for long-term growth and resilience.

While Target boasts a respectable 54-year streak of dividend growth and a solid 4.12% forward dividend yield, it falls slightly short compared to 3M's strengths. The retailer's focus on quality, affordability and customer-centricity is commendable, but 3M's broader diversification and adaptability to changing market trends give it the edge.