On October 6, 2023, Coterra Energy Inc ( CTRA, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 1.76%, with a 3-month gain of 4.41%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stood at $3.97. These figures raise the question: Is Coterra Energy's stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to answer that question through a detailed valuation analysis. Read on to discover more.

Company Introduction

Coterra Energy Inc ( CTRA, Financial) is an independent exploration and production company with operations in Appalachia, the Permian Basin, and Oklahoma. The company was formed after a 2021 merger with Cabot and Cimarex. As of the end of 2022, Coterra Energy's proven reserves were 2.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with net production that year of approximately 633 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (74% of which was natural gas). The current stock price stands at $26.57, while the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, is $38.99.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is computed based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it indicates that the stock is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock is likely undervalued, and its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus' valuation method, Coterra Energy ( CTRA, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value at $38.99, which is significantly above its current price of $26.57 per share. This suggests that Coterra Energy's stock is likely to deliver much higher returns in the long term.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Coterra Energy's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.33, ranking worse than 59.28% of 1029 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, the overall financial strength of Coterra Energy is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if the company has demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Coterra Energy has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $7.80 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.97 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 51.8% is better than 91.74% of 981 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Coterra Energy's profitability as strong.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. Coterra Energy's average annual revenue growth is 31.8%, ranking better than 84.38% of 858 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 38.4%, ranking better than 76.24% of 825 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, Coterra Energy's ROIC is 17.24, and its cost of capital is 6.45.

Conclusion

Overall, Coterra Energy ( CTRA, Financial) stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 76.24% of 825 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Coterra Energy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

