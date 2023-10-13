AT&T (T)'s True Worth: A Complete Analysis of Its Market Value

AT&T Inc ( T, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 4.65%, contributing to a 3-month loss of 7.25%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) loss of 1.22, the question arises: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a thorough valuation analysis of AT&T (T), offering valuable insights for potential investors. We encourage readers to delve into the following analysis for a comprehensive understanding of AT&T's intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

AT&T Inc ( T, Financial) is a major player in the telecommunications sector, with the wireless business accounting for about two-thirds of its revenue. The firm is the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 70 million postpaid and 18 million prepaid phone customers. AT&T's fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 18% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. The company's current stock price is $14.14, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, stands at $15.81. This assessment is based on historical trading multiples, past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

AT&T ( T, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. With its current price of $14.14 per share and a market cap of $101.10 billion, AT&T's stock is likely to yield a higher long-term return than its business growth due to its relative undervaluation.

Financial Strength

Assessing the financial strength of a company before investing in its stock is crucial. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. AT&T's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06 is worse than 83.64% of 385 companies in the Telecommunication Services industry, indicating that the financial strength of AT&T is poor.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. AT&T has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 19.92%, ranking better than 77.72% of 386 companies in the Telecommunication Services industry. However, AT&T's 3-year average annual revenue growth of -13.6% ranks worse than 89.28% of 373 companies in the Telecommunication Services industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, AT&T's ROIC was 11.54, while its WACC was 5.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AT&T ( T, Financial) is estimated to be modestly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 91.82% of 330 companies in the Telecommunication Services industry. For more detailed financial information about AT&T, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

