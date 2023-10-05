Former Director Robert Marino Sells 8,940 Shares of Citizens Financial Services Inc (CZFS)

On October 5, 2023, former director Robert Marino sold 8,940 shares of Citizens Financial Services Inc (

CZFS, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 9,940 shares and purchased 2,421 shares.

Robert Marino has been a significant figure in the Citizens Financial Services Inc company. His role as a former director has given him a unique perspective on the company's operations and financial health. His recent sell-off of shares could be indicative of his views on the company's future prospects.

Citizens Financial Services Inc is a financial institution that provides a range of banking services. The company offers deposit products, mortgage loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, and a variety of other financial services. It operates primarily in Pennsylvania, providing services to individuals and businesses alike.

The insider's recent sell-off of shares is a significant event that warrants analysis. Over the past year, there have been 6 insider buys and 6 insider sells within the company. This balance between buys and sells could suggest a mixed sentiment among insiders about the company's future prospects.

1710446454511763456.png

The stock price of Citizens Financial Services Inc was $46.46 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell. This gives the company a market cap of $220.447 million. Despite the insider's sell-off, the stock's price-earnings ratio is 10.29, which is higher than the industry median of 8.12 but lower than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Furthermore, with a GuruFocus Value of $67.30, the stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.69. This suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

1710446472715042816.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell-off of shares could be seen as a bearish signal. However, the stock's low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests that it is significantly undervalued, which could present a buying opportunity for investors. As always, potential investors should conduct their own research and consider the company's financial health, market conditions, and other factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
