Insider Sell: Sector President Robert Genter Sells 1,500 Shares of Science Applications International Corp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 6, 2023, Robert Genter, the Sector President of Science Applications International Corp (

SAIC, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 17,741 shares and made no purchases.

Science Applications International Corp is a leading technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. The company's diversified contract base enables it to provide end-to-end capabilities and solutions across mission and enterprise lifecycles.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been zero insider buys and seven insider sells for Science Applications International Corp.

1710446526783815680.png

The above image shows the trend of insider trading activities. It is evident that the insider's selling activities have been consistent, with no purchases made over the past year. This could be an indication of the insider's confidence in the company's stock performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Science Applications International Corp were trading at $106.3, giving the company a market cap of $5.65 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.50, which is lower than the industry median of 26.52 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its historical performance.

1710446542164328448.png

The GF Value image above provides an intrinsic value estimate for the stock. With a price of $106.3 and a GuruFocus Value of $104.03, Science Applications International Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Science Applications International Corp shares, coupled with the stock's current valuation, suggests that the stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's stock performance and the insider's trading activities to make informed investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.