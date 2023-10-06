On October 6, 2023, Robert Genter, the Sector President of Science Applications International Corp ( SAIC, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 17,741 shares and made no purchases.

Science Applications International Corp is a leading technology integrator providing full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. The company's diversified contract base enables it to provide end-to-end capabilities and solutions across mission and enterprise lifecycles.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider trading activities. Over the past year, there have been zero insider buys and seven insider sells for Science Applications International Corp.

The above image shows the trend of insider trading activities. It is evident that the insider's selling activities have been consistent, with no purchases made over the past year. This could be an indication of the insider's confidence in the company's stock performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Science Applications International Corp were trading at $106.3, giving the company a market cap of $5.65 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.50, which is lower than the industry median of 26.52 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued compared to its peers and its historical performance.

The GF Value image above provides an intrinsic value estimate for the stock. With a price of $106.3 and a GuruFocus Value of $104.03, Science Applications International Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of Science Applications International Corp shares, coupled with the stock's current valuation, suggests that the stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's stock performance and the insider's trading activities to make informed investment decisions.

