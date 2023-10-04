On October 4, 2023, Director Alissa Abdullah sold 2,500 shares of Smartsheet Inc ( SMAR, Financial). This move comes amidst a year where the insider has sold a total of 2,500 shares and purchased none.

Alissa Abdullah is a key figure in Smartsheet Inc, serving as a Director. Smartsheet Inc is a software company that provides a cloud-based platform for work execution, enabling teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at scale. The company's platform, Smartsheet, consists of a grid interface with a range of capabilities, including file sharing, workflows, and reporting.

The insider's recent sell has raised eyebrows in the financial community, prompting a closer look at the company's stock performance and insider trading trends.

The insider transaction history for Smartsheet Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 18 insider sells and only 1 insider buy. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Smartsheet Inc were trading for $40.09 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $5.624 billion. This is a significant figure, indicating the company's substantial presence in the market.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock is significantly undervalued. With a price of $40.09 and a GuruFocus Value of $83.38, Smartsheet Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48. This suggests that the stock is undervalued and could be a good buy for investors.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell might raise concerns, the stock's undervalued status according to the GuruFocus Value suggests potential for growth. Investors should keep a close eye on Smartsheet Inc's stock performance and insider trading trends to make informed decisions.

