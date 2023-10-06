Insider Sell: Liberty Energy Inc's Chairman & CEO Christopher Wright Sells 30,412 Shares

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 6, 2023, Christopher Wright, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc (

LBRT, Financial), sold 30,412 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which saw a total of 439,356 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Christopher Wright is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the energy sector. As the Chairman and CEO of Liberty Energy Inc, he has been instrumental in guiding the company's strategic direction and overseeing its operations. His recent sell-off of shares has sparked interest among investors and market watchers, prompting a closer look at the company's performance and insider trading trends.

Liberty Energy Inc is a leading player in the energy sector, providing a range of services that support the exploration, extraction, and production of oil and gas. The company's innovative solutions and commitment to sustainability have positioned it as a trusted partner for energy companies worldwide.

1710475092103790592.png

The insider transaction history for Liberty Energy Inc reveals a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 28 insider sells and no insider buys, indicating a possible bearish sentiment among the company's insiders. This trend, coupled with the recent sell-off by Christopher Wright, may suggest that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Liberty Energy Inc were trading at $16.8 each, giving the company a market cap of $2.88 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 5.02, lower than both the industry median of 8.69 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is undervalued when compared to its earnings.

1710475108964892672.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Liberty Energy Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $16.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $23.66, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71.

In conclusion, the recent sell-off by Christopher Wright, along with the overall insider sell trend at Liberty Energy Inc, may raise questions among investors. However, the company's lower-than-average price-earnings ratio and its modest undervaluation according to the GuruFocus Value suggest potential for growth. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.