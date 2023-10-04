Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

32 minutes ago
On October 4, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) added 22,964 shares of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (MPA, Financial), increasing its total holdings to 1,727,946 shares. The transaction, executed at a trade price of $10.41 per share, represents a 1.35% change in the firm's holdings and has a 0.01% impact on its portfolio. The traded stock now constitutes 0.47% of the firm's portfolio, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) holding a 13.14% stake in the company.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). With an equity of $3.84 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1710475208898379776.png

Overview of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (

MPA, Financial), a US-based closed-end fund, aims to provide shareholders with current income exempt from U.S. federal and Pennsylvania income taxes. The company, with a market cap of $133.765 million, is currently trading at $10.27 per share. Despite a PE percentage of 0.00, the stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF-Score, with a GF Value of 35.38 and a Price to GF Value of 0.29. 1710475185880039424.png

Performance of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Since the transaction, the stock has experienced a -1.34% change in price. Since its IPO, the stock has declined by -31.53%, with a year-to-date change of -7.81%. The stock's GF-Score of 52/100 indicates poor future performance potential. The company's financial strength is ranked 5/10, with a profitability rank of 2/10 and a growth rank of 0/10. The stock's F-Score is 4, and its Z-Score is 0.00, indicating a cash to debt ratio of 0.00.

Industry Position of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Operating in the Asset Management industry, the company has a ROE of -11.33 and a ROA of -6.94. The company's gross margin growth, operating margin growth, and 3-year revenue growth are all at 0.00. The stock's RSI 5 Day is 18.93, RSI 9 Day is 20.20, and RSI 14 Day is 23.21, indicating a Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month of -6.58 and a Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month of -8.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares represents a strategic move to capitalize on the stock's undervalued status. Despite the stock's poor performance indicators, the firm's increased stake could potentially yield significant returns if the stock's value appreciates. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's low GF-Score and profitability rank. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
