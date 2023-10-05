Saba Capital Management, L.P. Reduces Stake in Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust

2 hours ago
On October 5, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, executed a significant transaction involving Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU, Financial). The firm reduced its holdings by 21,129 shares at a trade price of $3.09 per share. This move has slightly decreased the firm's total shares in CMU to 3,324,094, representing 0.27% of their portfolio and 11.73% of CMU's total shares.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a prominent player in the investment industry. The firm's portfolio is diverse, with top holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial).1710505426178539520.png

With an equity of $3.84 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. The firm's investment philosophy is centered around value investing, seeking to identify undervalued assets and capitalize on market inefficiencies.

Overview of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust

Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust (

CMU, Financial) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the United States. The company's primary objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax. It achieves this by investing a majority of its net assets in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $86.109 million.

As of October 7, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $3.04, significantly undervalued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of 15.07. This suggests that the stock has considerable upside potential.1710505407211896832.png

Financial Performance of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust

When it comes to financial performance, Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust has a GF Score of 51/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Balance Sheet Rank is 4/10, and its Profitability Rank is 2/10, suggesting room for improvement. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no growth data available.

The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, suggesting average business operations. Its Altman Z Score is 0.00, indicating potential bankruptcy risk. However, the company's Cash to Debt ratio is 9999.00, suggesting a strong liquidity position.

Stock Performance of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust

Year-to-date, Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust's stock price has decreased by -3.18%. Since the transaction, the stock's price has fallen by -1.62%. The stock's Price to GF Value is 0.20, indicating significant undervaluation.

The company's RSI 5 Day is 19.33, RSI 9 Day is 26.16, and RSI 14 Day is 31.94, suggesting the stock is currently oversold. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 1.23, indicating a downward price trend.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust reflects the firm's strategic investment decisions. Despite the company's poor financial performance and stock performance, its significantly undervalued status presents potential opportunities for value investors. However, investors should conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
