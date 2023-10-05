On October 5, 2023, Deborah Marson, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Iron Mountain Inc ( IRM, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 18,256 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Iron Mountain Inc is a leading provider of storage and information management services. The company's real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries allows it to serve customers around the world with speed and accuracy. Its solutions portfolio includes records management, data management, document management, data centers, art storage and logistics, and secure shredding, helping organizations to lower storage costs, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and better use their information.

The insider's recent sell-off has raised eyebrows among investors and analysts, prompting a closer look at the company's stock performance and insider trading trends.

The insider transaction history for Iron Mountain Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling over the past year, with 35 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to cash in on their holdings.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Iron Mountain Inc were trading at $57.68, giving the company a market cap of $16.95 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 45.02, significantly higher than the industry median of 15.98 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overpriced relative to its earnings.

However, according to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Iron Mountain Inc's stock is fairly valued. With a price of $57.68 and a GuruFocus Value of $56.07, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the company's high price-earnings ratio may raise concerns about the stock's valuation, the GuruFocus Value suggests that the stock is fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's future performance and any further insider trading activity to make informed investment decisions.

