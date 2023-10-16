What's Driving Halliburton Co's Surprising 18% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Over the past week, Halliburton Co's (HAL, Financial) stock has seen a decrease of 4.47%, but the overall trend over the past three months has been positive, with a significant increase of 17.68%. The company's current GF Value stands at $38.15, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This is consistent with the GF Value three months ago, which was $36.13, also suggesting a fair valuation. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The consistency in the GF Value suggests that the stock's recent performance is in line with its intrinsic value.

Company Overview: Halliburton Co

Halliburton Co is a leading player in the Oil & Gas industry. The company has established its expertise in several business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and many others. As the number-one pressure pumper in North America, Halliburton has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades. With a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, the company continues to make significant strides in the industry.1711383774643617792.png

Profitability Analysis

Halliburton Co's Profitability Rank is 6/10, indicating a relatively high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 17.06%, which is better than 64.26% of companies in the industry. The ROE is 30.91%, the ROA is 10.61%, and the ROIC is 17.25%, all of which are higher than the majority of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 5 years, which is better than 50.68% of companies.1711383801323585536.png

Growth Prospects

Despite its strong profitability, Halliburton Co's Growth Rank is 1/10, indicating low growth. However, the company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are better than 22.73% and 21.47% of companies, respectively. The company's future revenue and EPS growth rates are also promising, with the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) at 9.33% and the EPS without NRI Growth Rate(Future 3Y To 5Y Est) at 10.25%, both better than the majority of companies.1711383819543642112.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Halliburton Co's stock are Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss,

Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), and HOTCHKIS & WILEY, owning 1.51%, 0.82%, and 0.53% of the company's stock, respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Halliburton Co faces competition from several companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its main competitors include Baker Hughes Co (BKR, Financial) with a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, TechnipFMC PLC (FTI, Financial) with a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, and NOV Inc (NOV, Financial) with a market capitalization of $7.71 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Halliburton Co's stock performance has been impressive over the past three months, with a significant increase of 17.68%. The company's profitability is relatively high, and its future growth prospects are promising. Despite facing competition from several companies in the industry, Halliburton Co continues to hold its own, as evidenced by its fair GF Value and strong market capitalization. As such, the company presents an interesting opportunity for investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.