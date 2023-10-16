What's Driving Halliburton Co's Surprising 18% Stock Rally?

Over the past week, Halliburton Co's (HAL, Financial) stock has seen a decrease of 4.47%, but the overall trend over the past three months has been positive, with a significant increase of 17.68%. The company's current GF Value stands at $38.15, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This is consistent with the GF Value three months ago, which was $36.13, also suggesting a fair valuation. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The consistency in the GF Value suggests that the stock's recent performance is in line with its intrinsic value.

Company Overview: Halliburton Co

Halliburton Co is a leading player in the Oil & Gas industry. The company has established its expertise in several business lines, including completion fluids, wireline services, cementing, and many others. As the number-one pressure pumper in North America, Halliburton has been a leading innovator in hydraulic fracturing over the past two decades. With a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, the company continues to make significant strides in the industry.

Profitability Analysis

Halliburton Co's Profitability Rank is 6/10, indicating a relatively high level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 17.06%, which is better than 64.26% of companies in the industry. The ROE is 30.91%, the ROA is 10.61%, and the ROIC is 17.25%, all of which are higher than the majority of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has been profitable for 5 years, which is better than 50.68% of companies.

Growth Prospects

Despite its strong profitability, Halliburton Co's Growth Rank is 1/10, indicating low growth. However, the company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are better than 22.73% and 21.47% of companies, respectively. The company's future revenue and EPS growth rates are also promising, with the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) at 9.33% and the EPS without NRI Growth Rate(Future 3Y To 5Y Est) at 10.25%, both better than the majority of companies.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Halliburton Co's stock are Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio), and HOTCHKIS & WILEY, owning 1.51%, 0.82%, and 0.53% of the company's stock, respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Halliburton Co faces competition from several companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Its main competitors include Baker Hughes Co (BKR, Financial) with a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, TechnipFMC PLC (FTI, Financial) with a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, and NOV Inc (NOV, Financial) with a market capitalization of $7.71 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Halliburton Co's stock performance has been impressive over the past three months, with a significant increase of 17.68%. The company's profitability is relatively high, and its future growth prospects are promising. Despite facing competition from several companies in the industry, Halliburton Co continues to hold its own, as evidenced by its fair GF Value and strong market capitalization. As such, the company presents an interesting opportunity for investors.

