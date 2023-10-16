International Seaways Inc (INSW, Financial), a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant shift in its stock performance over the past three months. Despite a 5.09% decrease over the past week, the company's stock has surged by 16.26% over the past three months, reflecting a robust market sentiment. The current stock price stands at $44.65, with a market capitalization of $2.18 billion.

The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The GF Value of INSW is currently at $46.5, indicating that the stock is fairly valued. This is a significant improvement from three months ago when the GF Value was $42.83, suggesting that the stock was modestly undervalued at that time.

Company Overview

International Seaways Inc is a leading company in the Oil & Gas industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels primarily for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company's vessel operations are organized into two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The fleet consists of ULCC, VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax, and Panamax crude tankers, as well as LR1, LR2, and MR product carriers.

Profitability Analysis

International Seaways Inc has a Profitability Rank of 5/10, indicating average profitability. The company's Operating Margin stands at 60.16%, which is better than 95.32% of companies in the industry. The company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are all better than the majority of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company's profitability has been better than 22.67% of companies.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 4/10, indicating below-average growth. However, the company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are better than half of the companies in the industry. The company's future total revenue growth rate is better than 27.8% of companies, suggesting potential for growth in the coming years.

Major Stockholders

The top three holders of the company's stock are Donald Smith & Co, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio). Donald Smith & Co holds 1,331,349 shares, accounting for 2.7% of the total shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 793,911 shares, accounting for 1.62% of the total shares. Keeley-Teton Advisors, LLC (Trades, Portfolio) holds 91,770 shares, accounting for 0.19% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

International Seaways Inc faces competition from Navigator Holdings Ltd, PBF Logistics LP, and DHT Holdings Inc. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, PBF Logistics LP has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, and DHT Holdings Inc has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Seaways Inc has shown a promising performance over the past three months, with a 16.26% increase in its stock price. The company's profitability and growth prospects are also encouraging, with key metrics outperforming the majority of companies in the industry. However, the company faces stiff competition from other players in the industry. Investors should keep a close eye on these factors when considering this stock.

