Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), a leading oilfield services company, has seen a significant shift in its stock performance over the past few months. The company's stock price has experienced a decrease of 8.69% over the past week, but it has seen a substantial increase of 23.81% over the past three months. The current GF Value of the stock stands at $23.66, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. This is a notable improvement from three months ago when the GF Value was $23.14, suggesting that the stock was significantly undervalued.

Company Overview: Liberty Energy Inc

Liberty Energy Inc operates in the oil and gas industry, providing hydraulic fracturing services in major basins throughout North America. The company's business portfolio includes pressure pumping, wireline operations, two Permian frac sand mines, and an expanded technological portfolio. The 2020 acquisition of Schlumberger's OneStim business segment has positioned Liberty as one of the largest pressure pumpers in North America.

Profitability Analysis

Liberty Energy Inc's profitability rank stands at 5/10, indicating average profitability. The company's operating margin of 16.59% is better than 63.24% of companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are all higher than the majority of companies in the same industry, standing at 41.06%, 23.44%, and 35.81% respectively. Over the past 10 years, the company's profitability has been better than 32.84% of companies in the same industry.

Growth Prospects

The company's growth rank is 3/10, indicating below-average growth. However, the company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are better than 39.04% and 27.06% of companies in the same industry, respectively. The company's future total revenue growth rate of 3.49% is better than 47.88% of companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate and future EPS without NRI growth rate are better than 80.06% and 12.31% of companies in the same industry, respectively.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Liberty Energy Inc's stock are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), HOTCHKIS & WILEY, and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio). Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest number of shares, with 1,625,100 shares, representing 0.95% of the total shares. HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds 519,070 shares, representing 0.3% of the total shares. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) holds 208,411 shares, representing 0.12% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Liberty Energy Inc faces competition from several companies in the oil and gas industry. The main competitors include NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NEX, Financial) with a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, Weatherford International PLC (WFRD, Financial) with a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, and TechnipFMC PLC (FTI, Financial) with a market capitalization of $8.65 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Energy Inc has shown promising signs of growth and profitability over the past three months. Despite facing competition from larger companies in the industry, the company's stock performance, profitability, and growth prospects indicate potential for future growth and profitability. However, investors should continue to monitor the company's performance and the market conditions to make informed investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.