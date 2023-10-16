What's Driving ConocoPhillips's Surprising 16% Stock Rally?

ConocoPhillips (COP, Financial), a leading player in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. As of October 9, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $120.08, reflecting a 16.02% increase over the past quarter. However, the past week has seen a slight dip of 3.73%. With a market cap of $143.79 billion, ConocoPhillips's current GF Value is $114.12, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. This is a shift from three months ago when the GF Value was $130.54, suggesting the stock was Modestly Undervalued.

Unveiling ConocoPhillips: A Powerhouse in the Oil & Gas Industry

ConocoPhillips is a U.S.-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2022, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas. The company's operations span across Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States, Norway in Europe, and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. As of the end of 2022, ConocoPhillips had proven reserves of 6.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Profitability Analysis: A Strong Contender in the Industry

ConocoPhillips's Profitability Rank stands at 7/10, indicating a high level of profitability and a strong likelihood of maintaining it. The company's Operating Margin of 28.36% is better than 74.13% of 982 companies in the same industry. Its ROE and ROA are 26.64% and 13.95% respectively, outperforming 80.25% and 83.55% of companies in the industry. The company's ROIC of 15.53% is better than 81.07% of companies in the same sector. Over the past decade, ConocoPhillips has maintained profitability for six years, outperforming 59.18% of 953 companies.

Impressive Growth: A Look at ConocoPhillips's Revenue and Profitability

ConocoPhillips's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating robust revenue and profitability growth. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 28.40% and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 13.90% are better than 81.82% and 74.21% of companies in the industry, respectively. However, the company's future total revenue growth rate is estimated to be -15.30%, which is better than only 2.32% of 259 companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 31.60%, outperforming 60.12% of companies, while the future EPS Growth Rate is estimated to be -3.60%, better than 33.85% of companies.

Top Holders: Who's Investing in ConocoPhillips?

Dodge & Cox is the top holder of ConocoPhillips's stock, holding 13,669,601 shares, which accounts for 1.14% of the company's shares. Following closely is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), who holds 7,168,823 shares, representing 0.6% of the company's shares. Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) is the third-largest holder with 6,069,274 shares, accounting for 0.51% of the company's shares.

Competitive Landscape: ConocoPhillips vs. Industry Giants

ConocoPhillips faces stiff competition from other major players in the Oil & Gas industry. EOG Resources Inc (EOG, Financial) has a market cap of $72.28 billion, while Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY, Financial) and Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD, Financial) have market caps of $56.12 billion and $55.74 billion, respectively.

Conclusion: ConocoPhillips's Market Position and Future Prospects

In conclusion, ConocoPhillips's impressive stock performance, robust profitability, and strong growth make it a formidable player in the Oil & Gas industry. Despite facing stiff competition, the company's strong financials and strategic operations position it well for future growth. However, investors should keep an eye on the company's future revenue growth rate and EPS growth rate, which are estimated to be negative. Despite this, the company's strong profitability and growth ranks suggest a promising future.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.