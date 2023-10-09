On October 09, 2023, Talos Energy Inc (TALO, Financial) recorded a daily gain of 4.64%, bringing its three-month gain to 14.64%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at 3.97. Despite these positive metrics, the question arises, is the stock modestly overvalued? This article aims to delve deep into Talos Energy's valuation, providing an in-depth analysis to answer this question. We invite you to read on for an enlightening evaluation.

Company Overview

Talos Energy Inc is a prominent independent oil and gas company, primarily engaged in offshore exploration and production. With operations spanning the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Mexico, Talos Energy generates revenue through the sale of oil, natural gas, and NGL quantities to purchasers. Currently, the company's stock price stands at $15.9, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $12.68. This comparison raises intriguing questions about the company's intrinsic value, which we will explore further.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price significantly surpasses the GF Value Line, it is considered overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it falls significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Talos Energy's stock appears to be modestly overvalued. With a current price of $15.9 per share and a market cap of $2 billion, the stock's long-term return is likely to be lower than its business growth due to its relative overvaluation.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to carefully assess a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Talos Energy's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.02, which is worse than 92.23% of 1029 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Talos Energy at 4 out of 10, indicating that its financial strength is poor.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Talos Energy has been profitable for 3 out of the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company's revenue stood at $1.40 billion, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.97. Its operating margin is 20.64%, ranking better than 68.33% of 982 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Talos Energy's profitability at 7 out of 10, indicating fair profitability.

However, growth is a significant factor in a company's valuation. Talos Energy's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 5.8%, which ranks worse than 59.67% of 858 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 8.4%, ranking worse than 58.64% of 822 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Talos Energy's ROIC was 9.41, while its WACC came in at 11.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Talos Energy's stock appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 58.64% of 822 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Talos Energy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.