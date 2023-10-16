What's Driving Crescent Point Energy Corp's Surprising 20% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Over the past week, Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG, Financial) has seen a gain of 3.62% in its stock price, and over the past three months, the stock has surged by an impressive 20.10%. Currently, the company's market cap stands at $4.37 billion, with a stock price of $8.18. According to the GF Value, which is currently at $7.41, the stock is fairly valued. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. This valuation is consistent with the stock's valuation three months ago, which also indicated that the stock was fairly valued.

Understanding Crescent Point Energy Corp

Crescent Point Energy Corp is a key player in the Oil & Gas industry. As an independent exploration and production company, it is primarily engaged in acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company's business model revolves around oil and gas sales, which generate the majority of its revenue. 1711400546016952320.png

Profitability Analysis

With a Profitability Rank of 4/10, Crescent Point Energy Corp demonstrates moderate profitability. The company's Operating Margin of 39.33% is better than 82.99% of companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC, which stand at 5.88%, 3.88%, and 11.42% respectively, indicate a decent return on investments. Over the past 10 years, the company's profitability has been better than 41.13% of companies in the same industry. 1711400562349572096.png

Growth Prospects

Despite its moderate profitability, Crescent Point Energy Corp's Growth Rank of 2/10 indicates slow growth. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 9.90% and 0.60% respectively. However, the company's future total revenue growth rate is estimated to be -8.98% over the next 3 to 5 years. 1711400579240034304.png

Major Stock Holders

The top two holders of Crescent Point Energy Corp's stock are

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), who hold 565,587 and 147,638 shares respectively. This represents 0.11% and 0.03% of the company's total shares.

Competitive Landscape

In the Oil & Gas industry, Crescent Point Energy Corp faces stiff competition from PrairieSky Royalty Ltd, Enerplus Corp, and Baytex Energy Corp, which have market caps of $4.27 billion, $3.47 billion, and $3.41 billion respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Point Energy Corp's stock performance has been impressive over the past three months, with a gain of 20.10%. The company's profitability is moderate, with an operating margin better than 82.99% of companies in the same industry. However, its growth prospects are slow, with a growth rank of 2/10. Despite the competition in the Oil & Gas industry, the company's future prospects look promising, given its decent return on investments and fair valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.