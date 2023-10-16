What's Driving Permian Resources Corp's Surprising 28% Stock Rally?

2 hours ago

Permian Resources Corp (PR, Financial), an independent oil and natural gas company, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's shares have gained 28.11%, outperforming many of its industry peers. This article will delve into the factors behind this impressive performance and provide an in-depth analysis of the company's financial health and growth prospects.

Stock Performance: A Closer Look

Currently trading at $13.96, Permian Resources Corp has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion. Over the past week, the company's stock price has seen a gain of 3.27%. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The current GF Value of Permian Resources Corp is $15.38, suggesting that the stock is fairly valued. This is a slight change from three months ago when the GF Value was $15.43, indicating that the stock was modestly undervalued.

Company Overview

Permian Resources Corp operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the acquisition, optimization, and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The company's business model is designed to generate outsized returns to stakeholders through responsible asset management. 1711401174269165568.png

Profitability Analysis

Permian Resources Corp has a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a strong level of profitability. The company's Operating Margin of 42.29% is better than 85.44% of companies in the same industry. Furthermore, the company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are all higher than the industry average. Over the past 10 years, the company has demonstrated profitability for six years, outperforming 59.18% of companies in the same industry. 1711401193290334208.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank of 7/10 suggests a strong level of growth. The 3-Year and 5-Year Revenue Growth Rates per share are both higher than the industry average. The company's future revenue growth rate is expected to be 30.72% over the next 3 to 5 years, which is better than 98.07% of companies in the industry. Additionally, the company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is better than 97.11% of companies in the same industry. 1711401210193379328.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of Permian Resources Corp's stock are

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), HOTCHKIS & WILEY, and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio). Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds the largest number of shares, with 2,672,800 shares, representing 0.83% of the total shares. HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds 1,077,680 shares, accounting for 0.34% of the total shares, while First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) holds 417,762 shares, representing 0.13% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Permian Resources Corp operates in a competitive industry, with major competitors including Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR, Financial) with a market cap of $2.3 billion, Talos Energy Inc (TALO, Financial) with a market cap of $1.99 billion, and Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG, Financial) with a market cap of $3.73 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Permian Resources Corp's impressive stock performance, strong profitability, and robust growth prospects make it a compelling investment. The company's solid financial health, coupled with its strategic positioning in the oil and gas industry, suggests that it is well-equipped to navigate future challenges and capitalize on opportunities. Investors should continue to monitor the company's performance and growth trajectory closely.

