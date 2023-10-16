What's Driving APA Corp's Surprising 13% Stock Rally?

APA Corp (APA, Financial), a prominent player in the Oil & Gas industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's market cap stands at $12 billion, with its stock price currently at $39.05. Over the past week, the stock has seen a slight dip of -1.09%, but this is overshadowed by the impressive 12.74% increase over the past three months. According to the GF Value, a measure defined by GuruFocus.com that calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates, APA Corp is currently fairly valued at $37.98. However, three months ago, the stock was modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $42.14.

APA Corp: A Brief Overview

Based in Houston, APA Corp is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the U.S., Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2022, proved reserves totaled 890 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 400 thousand boe/d that year (64% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder natural gas).

Profitability Analysis

APA Corp boasts a strong Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a high level of profitability. The company's operating margin stands at 42.41%, outperforming 85.54% of 982 companies in the same industry. Its ROE (Return on Equity) is an impressive 269.57%, better than 96.58% of 1023 companies, while its ROA (Return on Assets) is 11.25%, surpassing 78.52% of 1094 companies. The company's ROIC (Return on Invested Capital), a measure of how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business, is 17.81%, better than 84.67% of 1083 companies. Over the past 10 years, APA Corp has demonstrated profitability for 5 years, outperforming 50.68% of 953 companies.

Growth Prospects

APA Corp's Growth Rank stands at 6/10, indicating a moderate level of growth. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is 24.50%, better than 76.11% of 858 companies. Its 5-year revenue growth rate per share is 11.00%, surpassing 66.84% of 787 companies. However, the company's future total revenue growth rate is estimated to be -10.17%, better than only 10.81% of 259 companies. The future EPS growth rate is estimated to be -1.00%, better than 46.15% of 65 companies.

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of APA Corp's stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 18,784,703 shares (6.11% share), Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio), holding 8,384,809 shares (2.73% share), and Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio), holding 3,937,840 shares (1.28% share).

Competitive Landscape

APA Corp operates in a competitive industry, with major competitors including Ovintiv Inc (OVV, Financial) with a market cap of $13.04 billion, Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK, Financial) with a market cap of $11.79 billion, and Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL, Financial) with a market cap of $14.04 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, APA Corp's stock has seen a significant surge over the past three months, despite a slight dip over the past week. The company's strong profitability and moderate growth prospects, coupled with its fair valuation, make it a noteworthy player in the Oil & Gas industry. However, the company faces stiff competition from other industry giants. Investors should keep a close eye on APA Corp's performance in the coming months.

