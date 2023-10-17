Long-established in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, Kellanova Co (K, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 0.51%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -18.26%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Kellanova Co.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Kellanova Co the GF Score of 69 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Snapshot of Kellanova Co's Business

Following its split from the North American cereal business, Kellanova (previously the global snacking arm of Kellogg) is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of salty snacks, snack bars, frozen breakfast fare, meat alternatives, and other packaged foods. Its offerings are manufactured in around 20 countries and marketed in more than 180 countries. Its product mix includes well-known brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It, Rice Krispies Treats, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Nutri-Grain, and Morningstar Farms. Sales beyond its home turf account for about half of Kellanova's consolidated sales base. With a market cap of $17.38 billion and sales of $15.87 billion, the company operates with a margin of 10.41%.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Kellanova Co's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's Altman Z-Score is just 2.46, which is below the safe threshold of 2.99. Although this does not imply immediate danger of financial distress, the stock may face some financial struggles if the Altman Z-score drops below 1.81. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.04 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 4.01, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 67.47% of 1362 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Tillinghast said in his book “Big Money Think's Small: Biases, Blind Spots, and Smarter Investing” that a high debt-to-Ebitda ratio can be a red flag unless tangible assets cover the debt.

Conclusion

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights Kellanova Co's potential for underperformance. While the company has a strong history and a diverse product portfolio, its financial indicators suggest potential headwinds that could limit future growth. As value investors, it's crucial to consider these factors when evaluating Kellanova Co's investment potential.

