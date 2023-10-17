Fastenal Co (FAST, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $56.03, Fastenal Co has witnessed a daily loss of 0.79%, marked against a three-month change of -4.22%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Fastenal Co is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Fastenal Co's GF Score components are as follows:

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With high ranks in financial strength, profitability, growth, and momentum, and a moderate GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Fastenal Co the GF Score of 97 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Fastenal Co's Business

Fastenal Co, with a market cap of $32.01 billion and sales of $7.24 billion, opened its first fastener store in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota. Since then, Fastenal Co has greatly expanded its footprint as well as its products and services. Today, Fastenal Co serves its 400,000 active customers through approximately 1,600 branches, over 1,600 on-site locations, and 14 distribution centers. Since 1993, the company has added other product categories, but fasteners remain its largest category at about 30%-35% of sales. Fastenal Co also offers customers supply-chain solutions, such as vending and vendor-managed inventory. The company's operating margin stands at 20.72%.

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Fastenal Co's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Fastenal Co stands impressively at 94.35, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. With an Altman Z-Score of 20.52, Fastenal Co exhibits a strong defense against financial distress. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.09, Fastenal Co's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Fastenal Co's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. Fastenal Co Operating Margin has increased (3.52%) over the past five years. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Fastenal Co's solid financial situation. Fastenal Co's strong Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Fastenal Co demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 9.3%, which outperforms better than 58.16% of 141 companies in the Industrial Distribution industry. Moreover, Fastenal Co has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years.

Conclusion

Given Fastenal Co's strong financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. This analysis underscores the importance of considering a company's GF Score when making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.