Why Celsius Holdings Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 12% in a Quarter

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH, Financial), a prominent player in the non-alcoholic beverages industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past quarter. The company's market cap stands at a robust $12.85 billion, with the stock price currently at $167.08. Over the past week, the stock price has seen a gain of 3.69%, and over the past three months, it has risen by an impressive 11.73%. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The current GF Value of CELH is $223.38, up from $176.57 three months ago. Despite the increase, the stock remains modestly undervalued according to the GF Valuation, similar to its status three months ago.

Unpacking Celsius Holdings Inc

Celsius Holdings Inc is a key player in the non-alcoholic beverages industry. The company is involved in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional calorie-burning beverages. It offers a variety of flavors including cola, orange, wild berry, and lemon iced tea, as well as non-carbonated flavors such as Raspberry Acai Green Tea and Peach Mango Green Tea under the Celsius brand name. The company's products are distributed through direct-store-delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce websites.

Profitability Analysis

When it comes to profitability, Celsius Holdings Inc has a Profitability Rank of 4/10 as of 2023-06-30. The company's Operating Margin stands at -7.42%, which is better than 20.75% of the companies in the industry. The ROE is -14.34%, better than 13% of the companies, and the ROA is -9.87%, better than 16.67% of the companies. The ROIC is -31.40%, better than 12.04% of the companies. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 3 years of profitability, which is better than 7.61% of the companies in the industry.

Growth Prospects

Celsius Holdings Inc has a Growth Rank of 6/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 94.70%, which is better than 97.89% of the companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 59.10%, which is better than 96.47% of the companies. These figures indicate that the company has strong growth prospects.

Top Holders of Celsius Holdings Inc

The top three holders of Celsius Holdings Inc's stock are Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio). Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) holds 86,547 shares, which is 0.11% of the total shares. Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 67,750 shares, which is 0.09% of the total shares. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holds 48,500 shares, which is 0.06% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Celsius Holdings Inc operates in a competitive industry with major players such as Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV(COCSF, Financial) with a stock market cap of $15.76 billion, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc(COKE, Financial) with a stock market cap of $6.11 billion, and National Beverage Corp(FIZZ, Financial) with a stock market cap of $4.36 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celsius Holdings Inc has shown impressive stock performance over the past quarter, with a significant surge in its stock price. The company's profitability and growth prospects are promising, despite the competitive landscape. The company's stock is held by top investors, further validating its potential. However, investors should continue to monitor the company's performance and the market conditions to make informed investment decisions.

