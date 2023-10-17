Western Alliance Bancorp's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 20% Surge in Just 3 Months

1 hours ago

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market with a significant 8.66% gain over the past week and a remarkable 19.97% gain over the past three months. The company's stock, currently priced at $45.58, is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value of $96.26. This is a notable increase from the past GF Value of $92.72, indicating a consistent undervaluation of the stock. With a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, Western Alliance Bancorp is a force to be reckoned with in the banking industry.

Company Overview

Western Alliance Bancorp is a Las Vegas-based holding company with regional banks operating in Nevada, Arizona, and California. The bank offers a range of retail banking services and focuses on mortgages for retail customers and commercial loans, primarily for real estate. The bank also has an investment advisory business that manages investment portfolios for Western clients and clients of other banks. With a robust business model and a strong presence in key markets, Western Alliance Bancorp is well-positioned for growth and profitability.1711764059403120640.png

Profitability Analysis

Western Alliance Bancorp boasts a Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating strong profitability potential. The company's ROE and ROA, which stand at 17.23% and 1.34% respectively, are better than 83.86% and 71.94% of companies in the banking industry. This is a testament to the company's efficient use of shareholders' equity and assets to generate profits. Furthermore, the company has consistently demonstrated profitability over the past 10 years, outperforming 99.93% of companies in the industry.1711764082052362240.png

Growth Prospects

Western Alliance Bancorp has a Growth Rank of 10/10, indicating strong growth potential. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share, which stand at 27.30% and 23.50% respectively, are better than 95.06% and 95.01% of companies in the banking industry. This indicates a consistent and robust growth trajectory. The company's future total revenue growth rate estimate of 12.45% is better than 87.75% of companies in the industry, suggesting promising future performance. Furthermore, the company's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates, which stand at 26.10% and 25.50% respectively, are better than 82.51% and 87.86% of companies in the industry, indicating strong earnings growth.1711764098393370624.png

Major Stock Holders

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) are the top three holders of Western Alliance Bancorp's stock. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,207,306 shares, representing 1.1% of the total shares, while Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) hold 508,104 and 443,578 shares, representing 0.46% and 0.41% of the total shares, respectively.

Competitive Landscape

Western Alliance Bancorp faces competition from Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP, Financial), Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB, Financial), and Zions Bancorp NA (ZION, Financial), which have market capitalizations of $5.16 billion, $5.04 billion, and $5.16 billion, respectively. Despite the competition, Western Alliance Bancorp's strong growth and profitability potential make it a compelling investment option.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Western Alliance Bancorp's stock has demonstrated impressive performance, with a significant gain over the past three months. The company's strong profitability and growth potential, coupled with its undervalued status, make it an attractive investment option. Despite facing competition from other banks with similar market capitalizations, Western Alliance Bancorp's consistent profitability and robust growth trajectory set it apart. Investors should consider this stock for its potential for high returns.

