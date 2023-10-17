U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday, with falling Treasury yields and favorable commentary from Federal Reserve officials boosting the market. The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) led the three major averages, advancing 0.58% to close at 13,562.84 points. The S&P 500 (SP500) added 0.52% to settle at 4,358.24 points, marking a three-day win streak for the first time since late August. The Dow (DJI) gained 0.40% to finish at 33,739.30 points. All 11 S&P sectors ended in positive territory, with the exception of Energy. Utilities and Consumer Discretionary were the top gainers.

The Fontainebleau Las Vegas luxury hotel is set to open on December 13. The $3.7B project on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip was first announced in 2005, but was disrupted by the economic collapse in 2008-2009. The property was then reacquired by Fontainebleau Miami Beach owner Fontainebleau Development, and Koch Real Estate Investments took over the project in early 2021 to help push it to finish line with a fresh round of financing late last year. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas will feature a six-acre elevated pool deck, which will be home to a variety of amenities.

Stephen Parker, head of Specialized Strategies at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, said that the outlook for earnings in the equity markets seems to re-accelerate, which could cause new highs by the middle of 2024. However, Mary Ann Bartels, Sanctuary Wealth’s chief investment strategist, warned that if crude oil (CL1:COM) prices could break above $100, it could negatively affect the markets.

Cisco (CSCO, Financial) announced the appointment of former PayPal chief executive Dan Schulman to its board of directors. Schulman previously served as president and CEO of PayPal Holdings (PYPL, Financial) from July 2015 until September 2023. Cisco also announced that M. Michele Burns, Rod McGeary, and Dr. Lisa T. Su notified the board that they would not stand for re-election at Cisco's 2023 annual meeting.

Chip Bergh, the CEO of Levi Strauss (LEVI, Financial), sparked controversy by saying you should steer clear of the washing machine for jeans maintenance. Bergh recommends spot cleaning, as needed. But act immediately. "If I drop some curry on my jeans, I'm gonna clean it.” When jeans require more than mere spot treatment, Bergh steps into the shower while wearing them.

Williams Cos. (WMB, Financial) prevailed Tuesday in its seven-year legal battle over the failed merger with Energy Transfer (ET, Financial), fending off the latter's challenge to its $495M court victory. The Delaware Supreme Court ruled in favor of Williams (WMB), upholding a series of decisions that Energy Transfer (ET) was to blame for walking away from the deal in 2016.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS, Financial) traded at a record low of $7.01 early on Tuesday before tracking up 2.07% for the session. The electric vehicle stock now commands a market cap of around $17B after it was once valued at greater than General Motors (GM, Financial) and Ford (F, Financial) combined. Chardan Research launched coverage on the auto stock with a Buy rating and price target of $11.

The reason for the recent jump in the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield (US10Y) is "a little bit perplexing," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged to as high as 4.86% early this month -- the highest level since 2007 -- on the back of stronger-than-expected economic data.