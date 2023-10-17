Fiscal policy has been on an unsustainable trajectory since the global financial crisis, as governments globally responded to two largescale economic dislocations. While financial repression via extraordinary monetary accommodation tempered interest expenses for some time, this trend has reversed.
Debt dynamics in the US are expected to worsen in the coming decades. Expenditures— driven by growth in mandatory spending on entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare, as well as net interest outlays—are forecast to outpace revenues, resulting in persistent annual deficits and deepening debt.1
Given the current dysfunctional state of the US political system, it’s hard to envision lawmakers coalescing around measures needed to tackle the country’s structural fiscal issues—including tax hikes, entitlement reform and cuts to discretionary spending, as well as supply-side reforms to promote productivity growth.
- Despite widespread concerns about rising debt and shaky governance, the term premium on US Treasuries has trended well below average for the past decade and has spent much of the past five-plus years in negative territory. A rerating of Treasury risk could have a significant impact on asset prices.
The twenty-first century alone has provided a number of prominent examples. The massive increase in US corporate borrowing and leverage during the 1980s and 1990s, for example, climaxed with the early-2000s impropriety-driven collapses of once-highflying companies like Enron and WorldCom. The accommodative monetary policy of subsequent years, meanwhile, fueled an increase in household debt—and mortgage debt, in particular—that culminated in the 2007–09 global financial crisis.
We believe sovereign debt is the epicenter of indebtedness today. Fiscal policy has been on an unsustainable trajectory since the global financial crisis, not just in the US but across advanced economies, as governments provided extensive support in response to two large-scale economic dislocations. This federal largesse was supported by very low interest rates that kept interest expenses manageable and by long-lived, large-scale quantitative easing programs that provided ample demand for government debt issuance. While the ongoing rollback of crisis-era monetary accommodations continues to alter the calculus of government borrowing, signs that near-term fiscal policy will be adjusted to reflect the new math are limited.
As we’ve seen throughout history, indebtedness often doesn’t seem to matter until it does—and the change in market sentiment can be swift and explosive. Given the trajectory of the US fiscal position and few indications that meaningful fiscal consolidation is on the horizon, it seems prudent to consider when investors may begin demanding greater premia for what appears to be an increasingly risky exposure. It also seems prudent to consider the impact a meaningful rerating of Treasury risk would have on the institutions that hold these securities and asset prices more broadly.
Road to Nowhere
Citing “expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance,” Fitch Ratings on August 1 cut its long-term credit rating on US sovereign issuance from AAA to AA+. This marked only the second time that US debt was downgraded by a major ratings agency; Standard & Poor’s downgraded the US in 2011 amid similar conditions and has since maintained its AA+ rating.2
Markets appeared to take Fitch’s announcement in stride. Though Treasury yields forged higher across the curve and equity trackers like the S&P 500 Index turned lower over the next few weeks, the magnitude of these moves did not suggest panic, and measures of implied market volatility like the Cboe Volatility Index and ICE BofAML MOVE Index confirmed the lack of anxiety.3 The US dollar broke higher despite the vote of no-confidence from Fitch and ended August at pre-bank failure levels, as shown in Exhibit 1. The dollar also rallied in the weeks leading up to the debt-ceiling standoff, an event that if not averted likely would have had massive global macroeconomic implications; it also was little affected heading into the potential October 1 government shutdown (which at the eleventh hour was pushed back to November 17, likely setting up another political battle just a handful of weeks from now). In short, the dollar, as the global reserve currency, continues to attract buyers during periods of risk aversion—even if the US is the source of that risk. Of course, it’s possible that US monetary hegemony will fade, like UK hegemony before it; for now, however, the country’s role as a perceived “safe haven” appears to be providing a buffer against worst-case outcomes.
Though markets don’t yet appear ready to punish the US for its profligacy, Fitch’s downgrade underscored concerns we’ve voiced for some time now about both the level of the country’s debt and its likely trajectory given the apparent lack of political will to enact the spectrum of measures necessary—including tax hikes, entitlement reform and cuts to discretionary spending, as well as supply-side reforms to promote productivity growth—to rein it in. Continued dysfunction in a US political system marked by an abhorrence of compromise suggests repeated party-line standoffs may be far more prevalent than concrete progress toward fiscal consolidation.
High and rising debt levels, particularly to fund noninvestment spending, are less than ideal for an economy. In theory, high debt drives borrowing and debt-servicing costs higher, weighing on productivity and economic output, crowding out private-sector investment, undermining sovereign creditworthiness and credibility, and potentially limiting policy optionality in the event of future crises. In practice, however, financial repression via unconventional monetary policies through much of this century kept interest rates artificially low and tempered interest expenses even as debt balances continued to rise, blunting any motivation for lawmakers to make the unpopular choices necessary to get their fiscal houses back in order. Exhibit 2 depicts government debt and interest payments for the US, UK, euro zone and Japan as a percentage of GDP; as shown, while debt in aggregate rose from less than 80% of GDP in 2007 to peak above 135% in 2020, the cost of servicing this debt declined steadily from 2011 until 2020. This trend in interest expense has since reversed direction and is forecast to continue its upward climb.
Driven by massive issuance in response to the economic dislocations of the Covid-19 pandemic, US government debt held by the public ended 2020 at 100% of GDP, rivaling the previous high-water mark of 106% established in the aftermath of World War II in 1946.4 Debt to GDP fell steadily in the decades that followed the war—ultimately reaching 23% in 1974—as population growth and productivity improvements spurred rapid nominal GDP growth and financial repression kept real interest rates very low or negative. There are few indications that a similar scenario is likely to play out this time around, however. Though public debt outstanding has improved by a few ticks since its 2020 peak as spending related to pandemic relief waned and economic growth resumed, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) forecasts debt to GDP to eclipse its historical peak by 2029 and get even worse from there.5
A Recipe for Persistent Deficits and Deepening Debt
The logic supporting the CBO’s gloomy forecast is straightforward. As shown in Exhibit 3, the CBO expects expenditures to increase faster than revenues, resulting in persistent annual deficits and deepening federal debt.
Future spending increases are expected to be driven by growth in mandatory spending and net outlays for interest on government debt. The CBO, perhaps optimistically, forecasts discretionary outlays will continue to shrink as a share of GDP, to 5.4% by 2037 from 6.6% in 2022; for context, discretionary outlays as a percentage of GDP peaked at a high of 13.1% in 1968 and has averaged 7.1% over the past 20 years.6
Mandatory spending—which is dictated by existing laws and includes major entitlement programs like Medicare and Social Security—is projected to increase over the next few decades due to rising healthcare costs and the aging US population. Also of concern, the CBO now projects that the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund will be exhausted in 2032; if Social Security payments were limited to annual Social Security revenues at this point, benefits would drop 25% starting in 2033.7 Net outlays for interest are projected to increase on the back of higher interest rates and expanding debt; while this cost has averaged 2% of GDP over the last 50 years, the CBO forecasts it to reach 3.6% over the next decade.8
The lag with which the average interest rate on Treasuries outstanding adjusts to prevailing rate levels is a bit of a silver lining. Interest-bearing Treasury debt outstanding amounted to more than $25 trillion as of August 31 and had an average interest rate of 2.92%; while this is higher than the lows of earlier this year, it remains well below historical norms, as shown in Exhibit 4.9 Given the timing and volume of the various maturities that comprise the outstanding debt, the average interest rate paid by the Treasury is expected to increase fairly slowly, to 3.3% in 2033 per the CBO.
