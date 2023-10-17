The twenty-first century alone has provided a number of prominent examples. The massive increase in US corporate borrowing and leverage during the 1980s and 1990s, for example, climaxed with the early-2000s impropriety-driven collapses of once-highflying companies like Enron and WorldCom. The accommodative monetary policy of subsequent years, meanwhile, fueled an increase in household debt—and mortgage debt, in particular—that culminated in the 2007–09 global financial crisis.

We believe sovereign debt is the epicenter of indebtedness today. Fiscal policy has been on an unsustainable trajectory since the global financial crisis, not just in the US but across advanced economies, as governments provided extensive support in response to two large-scale economic dislocations. This federal largesse was supported by very low interest rates that kept interest expenses manageable and by long-lived, large-scale quantitative easing programs that provided ample demand for government debt issuance. While the ongoing rollback of crisis-era monetary accommodations continues to alter the calculus of government borrowing, signs that near-term fiscal policy will be adjusted to reflect the new math are limited.

As we’ve seen throughout history, indebtedness often doesn’t seem to matter until it does—and the change in market sentiment can be swift and explosive. Given the trajectory of the US fiscal position and few indications that meaningful fiscal consolidation is on the horizon, it seems prudent to consider when investors may begin demanding greater premia for what appears to be an increasingly risky exposure. It also seems prudent to consider the impact a meaningful rerating of Treasury risk would have on the institutions that hold these securities and asset prices more broadly.

Road to Nowhere

Citing “expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years, a high and growing general government debt burden, and the erosion of governance,” Fitch Ratings on August 1 cut its long-term credit rating on US sovereign issuance from AAA to AA+. This marked only the second time that US debt was downgraded by a major ratings agency; Standard & Poor’s downgraded the US in 2011 amid similar conditions and has since maintained its AA+ rating.2

Markets appeared to take Fitch’s announcement in stride. Though Treasury yields forged higher across the curve and equity trackers like the S&P 500 Index turned lower over the next few weeks, the magnitude of these moves did not suggest panic, and measures of implied market volatility like the Cboe Volatility Index and ICE BofAML MOVE Index confirmed the lack of anxiety.3 The US dollar broke higher despite the vote of no-confidence from Fitch and ended August at pre-bank failure levels, as shown in Exhibit 1. The dollar also rallied in the weeks leading up to the debt-ceiling standoff, an event that if not averted likely would have had massive global macroeconomic implications; it also was little affected heading into the potential October 1 government shutdown (which at the eleventh hour was pushed back to November 17, likely setting up another political battle just a handful of weeks from now). In short, the dollar, as the global reserve currency, continues to attract buyers during periods of risk aversion—even if the US is the source of that risk. Of course, it’s possible that US monetary hegemony will fade, like UK hegemony before it; for now, however, the country’s role as a perceived “safe haven” appears to be providing a buffer against worst-case outcomes.

Though markets don’t yet appear ready to punish the US for its profligacy, Fitch’s downgrade underscored concerns we’ve voiced for some time now about both the level of the country’s debt and its likely trajectory given the apparent lack of political will to enact the spectrum of measures necessary—including tax hikes, entitlement reform and cuts to discretionary spending, as well as supply-side reforms to promote productivity growth—to rein it in. Continued dysfunction in a US political system marked by an abhorrence of compromise suggests repeated party-line standoffs may be far more prevalent than concrete progress toward fiscal consolidation.

High and rising debt levels, particularly to fund noninvestment spending, are less than ideal for an economy. In theory, high debt drives borrowing and debt-servicing costs higher, weighing on productivity and economic output, crowding out private-sector investment, undermining sovereign creditworthiness and credibility, and potentially limiting policy optionality in the event of future crises. In practice, however, financial repression via unconventional monetary policies through much of this century kept interest rates artificially low and tempered interest expenses even as debt balances continued to rise, blunting any motivation for lawmakers to make the unpopular choices necessary to get their fiscal houses back in order. Exhibit 2 depicts government debt and interest payments for the US, UK, euro zone and Japan as a percentage of GDP; as shown, while debt in aggregate rose from less than 80% of GDP in 2007 to peak above 135% in 2020, the cost of servicing this debt declined steadily from 2011 until 2020. This trend in interest expense has since reversed direction and is forecast to continue its upward climb.