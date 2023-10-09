On October 9, 2023, Richard Lenny, a director at Conagra Brands Inc (CAG, Financial), made a significant purchase of 9,238 shares of the company's stock. This move is noteworthy as insider buying can often be a positive signal to investors, indicating that those with the most intimate knowledge of the company see value in its stock.

Richard Lenny is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry. He has served on the board of Conagra Brands Inc, a leading packaged food company, for several years. Conagra Brands Inc is known for its diverse portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Healthy Choice, and Slim Jim, among others.

Insider buying refers to when a company's executives, directors, or other insiders legally purchase shares of their own company's stock. This is often seen as a bullish signal, as it indicates that insiders believe the company's stock is undervalued and expect it to rise. Conversely, insider selling is when insiders sell their own company's stock, which can sometimes be interpreted as a bearish signal.

Over the past year, Richard Lenny has purchased a total of 9,238 shares and has not sold any shares. This suggests a strong belief in the company's future prospects.

The insider transaction history for Conagra Brands Inc shows a total of 1 insider buy over the past year, compared to 5 insider sells. This could indicate a shift in insider sentiment towards the company's stock.

On the day of Richard Lenny's recent buy, shares of Conagra Brands Inc were trading at $27.31, giving the company a market cap of $13.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 12.24, which is lower than both the industry median of 19.1 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be undervalued.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Conagra Brands Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $27.31 and a GuruFocus Value of $37.65, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity by Richard Lenny, coupled with the company's valuation metrics, suggests that Conagra Brands Inc's stock could be an attractive investment opportunity. However, as always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

