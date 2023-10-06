Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. Reduces Stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I

On October 6, 2023, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (CSTA, Financial) by 250,000 shares, marking a significant 50% decrease in its holdings. The transaction, which was executed at a trade price of $10.88 per share, had a -0.13% impact on the firm's portfolio. Following the trade, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) now holds 250,000 shares of CSTA, representing 2.04% of the company's total shares and 0.13% of the firm's portfolio.

Profile of Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, manages a diverse portfolio of 149 stocks, with a total equity of $2.11 billion. The firm's top holdings include Anterix Inc (ATEX, Financial), Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial), PG&E Corp (PCG, Financial), Uber Technologies Inc (UBER, Financial), and Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial). The firm's investment strategy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Communication Services sectors. 1711924803646058496.png

Overview of Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (CSTA, Financial), a blank check company based in the USA, went public on March 19, 2021. The company, which operates in the Diversified Financial Services industry, has a market capitalization of $134.56 million. As of October 11, 2023, CSTA's stock price stands at $10.99, with a PE ratio of 73.27. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation of the stock cannot be evaluated. 1711924781617573888.png

Performance and Financial Health of CSTA

Since its IPO, CSTA has seen a price increase of 14.36%, with a year-to-date gain of 8.49%. The stock's GF Score is 23/100, indicating poor future performance potential. CSTA's Financial Strength is ranked 7/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The company's Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are both 0/10, indicating a lack of growth and value data.

On the financial health front, CSTA has a Piotroski F-Score of 3, suggesting average financial health. The company's Altman Z score and cash to debt ratio are both 0, indicating no available data. CSTA's interest coverage is 10,000, ranking 1st in the industry. The company's ROE and ROA are 2.74% and 2.56% respectively.

Growth Metrics and Momentum of CSTA

Due to insufficient data, the growth metrics of CSTA, including gross margin growth, operating margin growth, 3-year revenue growth, EBITDA growth, and earning growth, are all 0. The stock's predictability rank is not available. CSTA's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 16.29, 32.96, and 42.29 respectively. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month and 12 - 1 month are 5.18 and 8.36 respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in its stake in CSTA is a notable move that has slightly impacted its portfolio. Despite CSTA's lack of growth data and poor future performance potential, the stock has seen a steady price increase since its IPO. This transaction provides valuable insights for value investors, highlighting the importance of thorough analysis and strategic decision-making in portfolio management.

