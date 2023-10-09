Insider Sell: JFrog Ltd's CTO Yoav Landman Sells 15,000 Shares

On October 9, 2023, Yoav Landman, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Yoav Landman is a co-founder of JFrog Ltd and has been serving as the CTO since its inception. He is a seasoned tech executive with a deep understanding of the software industry. His leadership and technological insights have been instrumental in shaping JFrog's strategic direction and product development.

JFrog Ltd is a global software company that specializes in developing tools for software developers and DevOps engineers. The company's flagship product, Artifactory, is a universal artifact repository that has revolutionized the way developers and DevOps teams manage binary code, enabling faster and more efficient software releases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 466,569 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent transaction further adds to the trend of insider selling at JFrog Ltd. In total, there have been 65 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year.

The trend of insider selling could be a signal to investors about the insider's perspective on the company's future prospects. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading for $23.88 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.508 billion. Despite the insider selling, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $37.37, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell adds to the trend of insider selling at JFrog Ltd, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GF Value. Investors should consider these factors along with the company's fundamentals and market conditions when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

