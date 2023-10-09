Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 9, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 17,273 shares of Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $10.2 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in BFZ to 4,579,630 shares. This transaction represents a 0.38% change in the firm's holdings and a 1.22% position in its portfolio. The firm now holds a 15.13% stake in BFZ.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a prominent investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily focuses on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1711985267595866112.png

Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr: A Brief Overview

Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ, Financial) is a closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. It achieves this by investing a majority of its total assets in municipal bonds. As of October 11, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $309.402 million and its stock is trading at $10.22 per share. 1711985249111568384.png

Performance Analysis of BFZ

BFZ's PE Percentage currently stands at 0.00, indicating that the company is operating at a loss. However, the stock is significantly undervalued according to its GF-Score, which is 15.06. The stock's year-to-date price change ratio is -6.24, and it has a GF Score of 60/100, suggesting a moderate future performance potential.

Financial Health of BFZ

BFZ's Financial Strength is rated 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The company's Growth Rank is 0/10, indicating no significant growth in recent years. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z score is 0.00, suggesting potential financial distress. The company's ROE and ROA are -9.92 and -6.07, respectively.

BFZ's Momentum

BFZ's RSI 5 Day is 3.13, its RSI 9 Day is 8.29, and its RSI 14 Day is 12.88. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -6.80, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 5.68. These figures suggest a negative short-term momentum but a positive momentum over a longer period.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of BFZ shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite BFZ's current financial challenges, the stock's significant undervaluation and moderate GF Score suggest potential for future performance. This transaction could offer value investors an opportunity to capitalize on BFZ's potential turnaround. However, investors should also consider the company's financial health and momentum indicators when making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.