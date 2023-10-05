Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

On October 5, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 22,698 shares of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction, executed at a price of $18.32 per share, increased the firm's total holdings in NRGX to 6,909,781 shares, representing 15.45% of the company's equity and 3.3% of Saba Capital's portfolio.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, primarily in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. The firm's equity is valued at $3.84 billion, with top holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial).1711985230031679488.png

Overview of PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities

PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX, Financial) is a non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $844.515 million. As of October 11, 2023, the stock is trading at $18.89, representing a gain of 3.11% since the transaction. The stock's PE ratio stands at 4.64, indicating a relatively low valuation. The company's GF Score is 40/100, suggesting a moderate future performance potential.1711985208955301888.png

Financial Health and Growth of NRGX

NRGX's financial health is reflected in its Financial Strength rank of 4/10 and a Profitability Rank of 2/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 7, indicating a healthy financial situation. However, the company's Growth Rank is 0/10, suggesting that the company has not demonstrated significant growth in recent years.

Momentum and Value Evaluation

NRGX's momentum is strong, with a Momentum Rank of 10/10. The stock's RSI 14 Day stands at 63.59, indicating a bullish trend. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Value of the stock cannot be evaluated, making it challenging to assess the stock's intrinsic value relative to its current price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of NRGX shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. While NRGX's growth potential appears limited, its strong momentum and healthy financial situation make it an interesting investment. However, the lack of GF Value data makes it difficult to assess the stock's intrinsic value, which could impact its future performance. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

