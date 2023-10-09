Saba Capital Management, L.P. Reduces Stake in Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 9, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, executed a significant transaction involving Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU, Financial). The firm reduced its holdings by 5,410 shares at a trade price of $3.05 per share. This move has left Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) with a total of 3,318,684 shares in Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust, accounting for 0.26% of the firm's portfolio and 11.71% of the total shares of CMU.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm with a diverse portfolio. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). With an equity of $3.84 billion, the firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1711985320343433216.png

Overview of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust

Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the United States. The company's primary objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax by investing in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. With a market capitalization of $85.826 million, the company operates in a single segment. 1711985301276127232.png

Analysis of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust's Stock (CMU, Financial)

As of October 11, 2023, the stock of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust is trading at $3.03, significantly below its GF Value of $15.07. This indicates that the stock is significantly undervalued, with a Price to GF Value ratio of 0.20. The stock's Profitability Rank is 2/10, and its Financial Strength is ranked 5/10. The GF Score of the stock is 53/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Evaluation of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust's Financial Health

The financial health of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust is a mixed bag. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 4, and its Altman Z Score is 0.00. The company's Cash to Debt ratio is 9999.00, indicating that there is not enough data to calculate it. The company's ROE is -6.80, and its ROA is -4.05, both of which are concerning.

Assessment of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust's Growth and Momentum

Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust's growth is difficult to assess due to insufficient data, resulting in a Growth Rank of 0/10. However, the company's momentum is strong, with a Momentum Rank of 8/10 and an RSI 14 Day Rank of 613. The company's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 0.62, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 8.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction involving Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust is noteworthy. Despite the stock's current undervaluation and poor future performance potential, the firm's significant stake in the company indicates a level of confidence in its long-term prospects. However, potential investors should consider the company's weak financial health and lack of growth data before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.