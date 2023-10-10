On October 10, 2023, Roxanne Austin, a director at CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at CrowdStrike, which we will explore in more detail.

Roxanne Austin is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the technology and media industries. She has served on the board of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, a leading provider of cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. CrowdStrike's Falcon platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to offer visibility and protection across the enterprise and prevent attacks on endpoints on or off the network.

Over the past year, Austin has sold a total of 95,000 shares and purchased 75,500 shares. This recent sale represents a significant portion of her transactions for the year.

The insider transaction history for CrowdStrike shows a trend of more insider sells than buys over the past year. There have been 3 insider buys in total, compared to 25 insider sells. This could indicate that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of CrowdStrike were trading for $176.42 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $43.9 billion.

Despite the insider selling, CrowdStrike's stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $368.53. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48, the stock is trading well below its intrinsic value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

While the insider's recent sale may raise some eyebrows, it's important to consider the broader context. The overall trend of insider selling at CrowdStrike could be a signal of overvaluation, but the stock's low price-to-GF-Value ratio suggests otherwise. As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

