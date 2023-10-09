KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST Reduces Stake in Kellanova Co

On October 9, 2023, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, reduced its holdings in Kellanova Co (K, Financial), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of packaged foods. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of the guru and the traded company, and the stock's valuation and performance.

Transaction Details

The firm sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova Co at a price of $49.67 per share. This transaction resulted in a -0.14% change in the firm's holdings and had a -0.1% impact on its portfolio. Despite the reduction, Kellanova Co still holds a significant position in the firm's portfolio, accounting for 72.71% of its total holdings. The firm now owns 53,942,838 shares of Kellanova Co, representing 15.76% of the company's total shares.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (Trades, Portfolio) is a nonprofit charity organization based in Battle Creek. The foundation provides the majority of funding to the W. K. Kellogg Foundation, which was founded in 1930 by Will Keith Kellogg. The foundation's mission is to support children, families, and communities to create conditions that propel vulnerable children to achieve success. The trust invests almost exclusively in the consumer staples sector, with over 90% of its total asset allocations in this sector. The trust's top holding is Kellanova Co(K, Financial). The firm's total equity stands at $3.69 billion.

Profile of Kellanova Co

Kellanova Co, previously the global snacking arm of Kellogg, is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of salty snacks, snack bars, frozen breakfast fare, meat alternatives, and other packaged foods. The company's offerings are manufactured in around 20 countries and marketed in more than 180 countries. Its product mix includes well-known brands such as Pringles, Cheez-It, Rice Krispies Treats, Pop-Tarts, Eggo, Nutri-Grain, and Morningstar Farms. The company's market capitalization stands at $17.36 billion, and its current stock price is $50.71.

Stock Valuation and Performance

Kellanova Co's stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of $65.53 and a price to GF Value of 0.77. The stock has gained 2.09% since the transaction and has seen a 3129.94% increase since its IPO in 1959. However, the stock has experienced a -24.17% change year-to-date.

Stock Rankings and Scores

The stock has a GF Score of 69/100, indicating a poor future performance potential. It has a Balance Sheet Rank of 5/10, a Profitability Rank of 7/10, and a Growth Rank of 5/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 5, and its Altman Z score is 2.46, indicating financial stability.

Stock's Position in the Industry

Kellanova Co operates in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The company's interest coverage is 6.12, indicating its ability to cover its interest expenses. The company's ROE is 21.33, and its ROA is 4.65, indicating profitability and efficiency in using its assets.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Southeastern Asset Management is the largest guru holding Kellanova Co's stock. Other gurus holding the stock include Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio).

In conclusion, the transaction by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (Trades, Portfolio) has slightly reduced its exposure to Kellanova Co but the stock still holds a significant position in its portfolio. The stock's modest undervaluation and stable financials make it a potential investment opportunity for value investors.

