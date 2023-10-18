Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Performance and Sustainability of Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on 2023-11-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-12. As investors eagerly anticipate this upcoming payment, focus is also cast on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing data from GuruFocus, let's delve into Freeport-McMoRan Inc's dividend performance and evaluate its sustainability.

What Does Freeport-McMoRan Inc Do?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is an international mining company with geographically diverse assets of copper, gold, and molybdenum. The company's portfolio includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru. Key revenue is derived from the sale of Copper.

A Glimpse at Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Dividend History

Freeport-McMoRan Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2018, distributing dividends on a quarterly basis. The chart below illustrates the annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Freeport-McMoRan Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month trailing dividend yield and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.60%, indicating an expected consistency in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was 44.20%. Based on these metrics, the 5-year yield on cost of Freeport-McMoRan Inc stock is approximately 1.60% as of today.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

Assessing the sustainability of a dividend requires a review of the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Freeport-McMoRan Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 6 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Robust growth metrics are essential for the sustainability of dividends. Freeport-McMoRan Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Freeport-McMoRan Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 16.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 61.64% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Freeport-McMoRan Inc's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, reasonable payout ratio, and good profitability and growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend-focused investors. However, investors should continue to monitor these metrics to ensure the sustainability of the dividends. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

