Lennar Corp's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at Lennar Corp's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Lennar Corp (LEN, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on 2023-10-26, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-11. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Lennar Corp's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Lennar Corp Do?

Lennar Corp is the second-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on the number of delivered homes. The company primarily targets first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers mainly under the Lennar brand name. Lennar Corp provides mortgage financing and related services to its homebuyers through its financial-services segment. Additionally, the Miami-based company is involved in multifamily construction and has invested in numerous housing-related technology startups.

A Glimpse at Lennar Corp's Dividend History

Lennar Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1984, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The company has increased its dividend each year since 2009, earning it the status of a dividend achiever. This honor is given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 14 years.

Breaking Down Lennar Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Lennar Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.32% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.32%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Lennar Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 110.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 67.90% per year. Over the past decade, Lennar Corp's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 23.10%.

Based on Lennar Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Lennar Corp stock as of today is approximately 17.61%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-08-31, Lennar Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.11.

Lennar Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Lennar Corp's profitability 9 out of 10 as of 2023-08-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Lennar Corp's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Lennar Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 18.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 74.26% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Lennar Corp's earnings increased by approximately 39.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 70.45% of global competitors.

The company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 36.50%, outperforms approximately 78.26% of global competitors.

Next Steps

Considering Lennar Corp's consistent dividend payments, impressive dividend growth rate, low payout ratio, high profitability, and strong growth metrics, it appears that the company has a sustainable dividend model. This makes Lennar Corp an attractive prospect for value investors seeking steady dividend income. However, as with any investment, it's always crucial to conduct thorough research and consider all factors before making a decision.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.