Global Net Lease Inc's Dividend Analysis

An in-depth look into the dividend performance and sustainability of Global Net Lease Inc

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on 2023-10-16, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-11. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Global Net Lease Incs dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Global Net Lease Inc Do?

Global Net Lease Inc is a real estate investment trust that manages a globally diversified portfolio of commercial real estate properties. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, operating, lease, acquisition, investment, and sale of the portfolio assets. Its real estate assets span the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Finland. The portfolio assets include office, industrial and distribution, retail, and other, with office buildings representing more than half of the properties.

A Glimpse at Global Net Lease Inc's Dividend History

Global Net Lease Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2015. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Global Net Lease Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Global Net Lease Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 18.52% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 16.40%. This suggests an expectation of decrease dividend payments over the next 12 months. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -6.10% per year. Based on Global Net Lease Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Global Net Lease Inc stock as of today is approximately 13.52%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Global Net Lease Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

Global Net Lease Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Global Net Lease Inc's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 7 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Global Net Lease Inc's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Global Net Lease Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Global Net Lease Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 1.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 50.39% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Global Net Lease Inc's consistent dividend payments, a robust dividend yield, and a fair growth outlook, the company appears to be a reliable dividend payer. However, the expected decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months and a negative five-year growth rate call for a cautious approach. Investors should also consider the company's payout ratio and profitability rank for a comprehensive understanding of its dividend sustainability. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

