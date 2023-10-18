PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund's Dividend Analysis

An In-depth Look at PDO's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund(PDO, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on 2023-11-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-11. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's delve into PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Do?

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's primary investment objective is to generate a level of income that is higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities.

A Glimpse at PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund's Dividend History

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a monthly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 13.14% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 13.14%. This suggests an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund's dividend yield of 13.14% is near a 10-year high and outperforms 91.81% of global competitors in the Asset Management industry, suggesting that the company's dividend yield stands out as an attractive proposition for income investors.

Based on PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock as of today is approximately 13.14%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund's profitability 1 out of 10 as of 2023-06-30, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 1 year out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund's growth rank of 1 out of 10 suggests that the company has poor growth prospects and thus, the dividend may not be sustainable.

Next Steps

While PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund's high dividend yield is attractive, the company's poor growth prospects and low profitability rank raise questions about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should consider these factors and monitor the company's future performance before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

