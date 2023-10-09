On October 9, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 175,863 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial) to its portfolio. The transaction, executed at a price of $14.74 per share, increased the firm's total holdings in ECAT to 15,916,745 shares, representing 6.11% of its portfolio and 15.55% of ECAT's total shares. The trade had a 0.07% impact on Saba Capital's portfolio.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with its top holdings including Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investment philosophy is primarily focused on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. As of October 11, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $1.52 billion, with its stock trading at $14.81. The company's PE ratio is 6.31. However, due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value cannot be evaluated.

ECAT's performance since its IPO has been a decrease of 25.95%, with a year-to-date increase of 9.3%. The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. In terms of financial health, ECAT has a balance sheet rank of 8/10, a profitability rank of 1/10, and a growth rank of 0/10. The company's Altman Z score and cash to debt rank are not available due to insufficient data.

ECAT's predictability rank is not available. The company's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 22.63, 25.90, and 28.55 respectively. The momentum index for 6 - 1 month is -0.59, while for 12 - 1 month, it is 17.34. The RSI 14 Day rank is 467, and the momentum index 6 - 1 month rank is 750.

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of ECAT shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite ECAT's low GF Score and profitability rank, the firm's investment could be based on other factors not captured in these metrics. For value investors, this transaction underscores the importance of comprehensive analysis beyond conventional financial metrics. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making investment decisions.

