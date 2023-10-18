ACM Research Inc (ACMR, Financial), a leading player in the semiconductors industry, has been making waves in the stock market with its impressive performance. The company's market cap stands at $1.23 billion, with its stock price currently at $20.56. Over the past week, ACMR's stock price has seen a gain of 14.75%, and over the past three months, it has surged by an impressive 49.20%. This robust performance is a testament to the company's strong fundamentals and growth prospects.

ACM Research Inc: A Snapshot

ACM Research Inc is a US-based company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. This equipment is used by semiconductor manufacturers in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. The company's innovative solutions have positioned it as a trusted partner for semiconductor manufacturers, contributing to its strong market performance.

Profitability Analysis

ACM Research Inc's profitability is commendable, with a Profitability Rank of 8/10. This rank, defined by GuruFocus.com, indicates a high level of profitability and the likelihood of the company's business staying profitable. The company's Operating Margin stands at 19.00%, better than 80.19% of companies in the industry. Its ROE and ROA are 9.95% and 5.49% respectively, both better than the majority of companies in the industry. The company's ROIC of 9.78% is also impressive, better than 63.62% of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, ACMR has been profitable for 7 years, better than 50.73% of companies.

Growth Prospects

ACM Research Inc's growth prospects are strong, with a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-year and 5-year Revenue Growth Rate per Share are 47.00% and 31.10% respectively, both better than the majority of companies in the industry. The company's future 3-year to 5-year Total Revenue Growth Rate estimate is 26.79%, also better than the majority of companies in the industry. The company's 3-year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 21.40%, better than 44.54% of companies.

Top Holders

The top two holders of ACM Research Inc's stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 911,210 shares (1.52%), and Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), holding 10,100 shares (0.02%). Their significant investments in the company underscore its strong fundamentals and growth prospects.

Competitive Landscape

ACM Research Inc operates in a competitive industry, with key competitors including Ichor Holdings Ltd (market cap: $888.982 million), Indie Semiconductor Inc (market cap: $881.205 million), and Veeco Instruments Inc (market cap: $1.56 billion). Despite the competition, ACMR's strong performance and growth prospects position it well for continued success.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ACM Research Inc's strong stock performance, high profitability, and robust growth prospects make it a compelling investment. The company's position in the semiconductors industry and its potential for future growth underscore its investment appeal. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock as it continues to make waves in the market.

