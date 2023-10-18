Unveiling Axonics (AXNX)'s True Worth: A Comprehensive Guide to Its Market Value

Is Axonics (AXNX) significantly undervalued? Let's dive deep into its financials and market performance to find out

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily loss of 5.03% and a 3-month gain of 18.51%, Axonics Inc (AXNX, Financial) recorded a Loss Per Share of 0.67. This raises the question - is the stock significantly undervalued? In this article, we will conduct a thorough valuation analysis of Axonics to answer this question. So, let's dive in.

Company Introduction

Axonics Inc, a United States-based medical technology company, specializes in developing and commercializing novel products for adults with bladder and bowel dysfunction. These include implantable SNM systems for treating urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency (UUF), and a urethral bulking agent (Bulkamid) for treating female stress urinary incontinence. SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Currently, Axonics (AXNX, Financial) trades at $56.17 per share. However, according to the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, the stock should be trading at $103.9. This suggests that Axonics might be significantly undervalued.

1712115447979110400.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that calculates the intrinsic value of a stock. It relies on three key factors: historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should be trading at.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on this method, Axonics stock shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. Therefore, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1712115426776903680.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, an investor must review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are great ways to understand its financial strength.

Axonics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 111.7, which ranks better than 85.59% of 833 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The overall financial strength of Axonics is 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1712115467109330944.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Axonics has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $319.90 million and a Loss Per Share of $0.67. Its operating margin of -5.71% is worse than 55.54% of 830 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Axonics's profitability as poor.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Axonics is 129.7%, which ranks better than 96.84% of 727 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 27.2%, which ranks better than 73.42% of 730 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Axonics's return on invested capital is -6.01, and its cost of capital is 8.14.

1712115485383913472.png

Conclusion

Overall, Axonics (AXNX, Financial) stock shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, but its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 73.42% of 730 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Axonics stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.