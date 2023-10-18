Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $281.69, Intuitive Surgical Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 5.42%, marked against a three-month change of -17.86%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Intuitive Surgical Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Intuitive Surgical Inc has been assigned a GF Score of 98 out of 100, signaling the highest outperformance potential. This score is based on the following ranks:

Intuitive Surgical Inc: A Snapshot

Intuitive Surgical Inc, with a market cap of $98.97 billion, develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 8,000 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with nearly 5,000 installations in the U.S. and a growing number in emerging markets. The company's sales stand at $6.66 billion, with an operating margin of 24.34%.

Financial Strength Analysis

According to the Financial Strength rating, Intuitive Surgical Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The company's Interest Coverage ratio is significantly high due to no long-term debt. With an Altman Z-Score of 34.14, Intuitive Surgical Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0, Intuitive Surgical Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Intuitive Surgical Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's strong Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars out of five underscores its consistent operational performance, providing investors with increased confidence.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Intuitive Surgical Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 11.2%, which outperforms better than 60.66% of 727 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Moreover, Intuitive Surgical Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 6.8, and the rate over the past five years is 10.7. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

Conclusion

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. Intuitive Surgical Inc's robust financial health, consistent profitability, and impressive growth trajectory make it a compelling investment opportunity. GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

