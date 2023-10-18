Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 11% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd (HMY, Financial) has been making waves in the stock market with a significant 21.71% gain over the past week and an impressive 11.27% gain over the past three months. The company's current market cap stands at $3 billion, with its stock price at $4.55. The company's current GF Value is $4.27, a slight decrease from its past GF Value of $4.74 three months ago. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. Despite this decrease, the company's current GF Valuation is 'Fairly Valued', a step up from its past GF Valuation as 'Modestly Undervalued' three months ago.

Company Overview

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd is a gold mining and exploration company operating in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG). The company's projects include Bambanani, Joel, Masimong, Phakisa, Target 1, Tshepong, Unisel, Doornkop, and Kusasalethu. These operations have positioned the company as a key player in the Metals & Mining industry.

1712124960664776704.png

Profitability Analysis

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd has a Profitability Rank of 5/10, indicating its relative profitability within the industry. The company's operating margin stands at 16.08%, better than 78.35% of 873 companies in the same industry. This is calculated as Operating Income divided by its Revenue. The company's ROE, ROA, and ROIC are 14.98%, 9.19%, and 12.74% respectively, all of which are better than the majority of companies in the industry. Over the past 10 years, the company has had 4 years of profitability, better than 64.87% of 1207 companies.

1712124982005395456.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 5/10, indicating its relative growth within the industry. The company's 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share stand at 14.10% and 12.60% respectively, better than the majority of companies in the industry. These figures suggest that Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd has a solid growth trajectory.

1712125002322604032.png

Major Shareholders

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's major shareholder, holding 0.32% of shares. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) also holds a stake in the company, albeit a negligible share percentage.

Competitive Landscape

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd faces competition from Sibanye Stillwater Ltd, Randgold & Exploration Co Ltd, and Anglogold Ashanti PLC. These companies have market capitalizations of $4.16 billion, $2.275 million, and $7.74 billion respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd has shown impressive stock performance, profitability, and growth. Despite facing competition within the Metals & Mining industry, the company's solid financials and growth prospects suggest a promising future. Investors should keep a close eye on this stock.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.