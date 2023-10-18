Why AZZ Inc's Stock Skyrocketed 16% in a Quarter

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

AZZ Inc (AZZ, Financial), a prominent player in the Business Services industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past quarter. The company's stock price has risen by 15.86% over the past three months, and by 12.76% in the past week alone, reaching a current price of $49.8. With a market cap of $1.36 billion, AZZ Inc's recent performance has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike.

The company's GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value defined by GuruFocus.com, stands at $89.77, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued. This is a notable shift from the GF Valuation three months ago, which suggested a possible value trap. This change in valuation, coupled with the recent price surge, presents an interesting scenario for potential investors.

Company Overview: AZZ Inc

AZZ Inc is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal coating solutions to a broad range of end markets in North America. The company's Metal Coatings segment offers services such as hot dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating. The Precoat Metals Segment provides aesthetic and corrosion-resistant coatings for steel and aluminum coils. 1712124984484229120.png

Profitability Analysis

AZZ Inc's Profitability Rank stands at 7 out of 10, indicating a relatively high level of profitability. The company's operating margin is 14.01%, better than 76.57% of the companies in the industry. However, the company's ROE and ROA stand at -5.88% and -2.02% respectively, which are lower than the industry average. Despite this, the company's ROIC is 7.31%, better than 56.47% of the companies in the industry. Furthermore, the company has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, which is better than 72.99% of the companies in the industry. 1712125004981792768.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 5 out of 10, indicating moderate growth. The 3-year and 5-year revenue growth rates per share are 9.50% and 0.90% respectively. The company's 3-year and 5-year EPS without NRI growth rates stand at 8.20% and 2.80% respectively. These figures suggest that the company has been able to maintain steady growth over the past few years. 1712125023935852544.png

Major Stock Holders

The top three holders of AZZ Inc's stock are Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), holding 2.82% of the shares, HOTCHKIS & WILEY, holding 1.06% of the shares, and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), holding 0.08% of the shares. Their significant holdings indicate a strong belief in the company's potential and future performance.

Competitive Landscape

AZZ Inc operates in a competitive market, with major competitors including Target Hospitality Corp with a market cap of $1.64 billion, Zeuus Inc with a market cap of $754.436 million, and BrightView Holdings Inc with a market cap of $731.045 million. Despite the competition, AZZ Inc's recent performance and growth prospects make it a compelling option for investors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AZZ Inc's recent stock price surge, coupled with its strong profitability and growth prospects, make it an interesting option for investors. Despite facing stiff competition, the company's significant undervaluation according to its GF Value and the backing of major stockholders suggest a promising future. However, as with any investment, potential investors should conduct thorough research and consider their own risk tolerance before making a decision.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.