Why Futu Holdings Ltd's Stock Skyrocketed 54% in a Quarter

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU, Financial), a leading player in the Capital Markets industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has gained a remarkable 53.60% over the past quarter, and 22.44% over the past week, reflecting a strong upward trend. The current market price of the stock is $65.34, with a market capitalization of $9.12 billion.

Understanding the GF Value of Futu Holdings Ltd

The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates. The current GF Value of Futu Holdings Ltd stands at $75.9, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. This is a significant shift from three months ago when the GF Value was $91.34, indicating that the stock was significantly undervalued. This suggests that the recent surge in the stock price has brought it closer to its intrinsic value.

Introduction to Futu Holdings Ltd

Futu Holdings Ltd is an online broker providing one-stop online investing services. The company provides its services through its digital platform Futu NiuNiu, which includes market data, trading service, and news feed of Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and United States equity markets. It generates its revenue in the form of brokerage commission and handling charge services.1712125008337235968.png

Profitability Analysis of Futu Holdings Ltd

The company's Profitability Rank stands at 8/10, indicating a high level of profitability. Key profitability metrics include an Operating Margin of 51.57%, ROE of 19.13%, ROA of 3.92%, and ROIC of 21.41%. The company has also demonstrated profitability over the past 10 years, with 5 years of profitability.1712125028327288832.png

Growth Prospects of Futu Holdings Ltd

The company's Growth Rank is 9/10, indicating strong growth potential. Key growth metrics include a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 79.00%, a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 83.70%, and a future 3-Year to 5-Year Total Revenue Growth Rate of 18.89%. The company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 151.50%, further highlighting its strong growth prospects.1712125045934977024.png

Top Holders of Futu Holdings Ltd Stock

The top three holders of Futu Holdings Ltd stock are Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), and iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio). Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,113,861 shares, representing 0.8% of the total shares, while Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) holds 95,900 shares, representing 0.07% of the total shares. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (Trades, Portfolio) holds 10,725 shares, representing 0.01% of the total shares.

Competitive Landscape

Futu Holdings Ltd operates in a competitive industry, with key competitors including Evercore Inc (EVR, Financial) with a market cap of $5.15 billion, Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI, Financial) with a market cap of $7.59 billion, and Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR, Financial) with a market cap of $9.38 billion.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Futu Holdings Ltd has demonstrated strong performance, profitability, and growth, making it an attractive investment option. The company's stock price has seen a significant surge over the past three months, bringing it closer to its intrinsic value as indicated by the GF Value. With a high profitability rank, strong growth prospects, and a competitive position in the Capital Markets industry, Futu Holdings Ltd presents a compelling investment opportunity.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.