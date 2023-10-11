On October 11, 2023, James Cathey, the Chief Commercial Officer of Qualcomm Inc (QCOM, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. This recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 3,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

James Cathey is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the telecommunications industry. As the Chief Commercial Officer of Qualcomm Inc, he plays a pivotal role in the company's strategic initiatives and commercial operations. His insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and future prospects.

Qualcomm Inc is a world-leading provider of wireless technology and services. The company's innovations in digital communications, networking, and mobile technologies have been instrumental in the growth and evolution of the global wireless industry. Qualcomm's business operations span across various sectors, including semiconductors, intellectual property, and software and services.

The insider's recent sell-off raises questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. Let's delve deeper into the insider trading trends and the company's valuation to gain a better understanding.

The insider trading history for Qualcomm Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys during this period. This trend could indicate that insiders believe the company's shares are overvalued, prompting them to sell their holdings.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Qualcomm Inc's shares were trading at $112.28, giving the company a market cap of $122.3 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 14.56, lower than both the industry median of 23.5 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the company's shares are undervalued based on earnings.

However, the GuruFocus Value of Qualcomm Inc is $150.11, and with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the overall insider trading trend may raise concerns, the company's valuation metrics suggest that Qualcomm Inc's shares are undervalued. Investors should consider these factors along with the company's financial performance and market conditions when making investment decisions.

