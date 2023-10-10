Senior VP-CFO Sean Gillen Sells 15,000 Shares of AAR Corp

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On October 10, 2023, Sean Gillen, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AAR Corp (AIR, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at AAR Corp, with Gillen himself having sold a total of 41,250 shares over the past year.

Sean Gillen has been with AAR Corp since January 2019, bringing with him a wealth of experience in the financial sector. Prior to joining AAR, he served as Vice President and Treasurer of USG Corporation, a leading manufacturer of building materials. At AAR, Gillen is responsible for all financial aspects of the company, including financial planning and analysis, accounting and financial reporting, and managing tax and treasury.

AAR Corp is a global aerospace and defense company that provides products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. The Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. and foreign governments and non-governmental organizations.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows, especially considering the lack of insider buying at AAR Corp over the past year. The insider transaction history for AAR Corp shows zero insider buys and 29 insider sells over the past year.

1712287173790724096.png

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of AAR Corp were trading for $60.44 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $2.18 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 32.44, which is higher than both the industry median of 32.29 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, AAR Corp is modestly overvalued. With a price of $60.44 and a GuruFocus Value of $52.71, AAR Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

1712287198818136064.png

The insider's sell, coupled with the lack of insider buying and the stock's overvaluation, could be a signal for investors to exercise caution. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or portfolio diversification. As always, investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.